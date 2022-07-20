Watch now: 5 things to know about Eastern Illinois football as team looks for 'more than a rebuild'

CHARLESTON — As Eastern Illinois head football coach Chris Wilkerson prepares for his first fall practices with the team leading to the season opener on Sept. 1 against Northern Illinois, he doesn't see the team entering another rebuild for a program that has won three games over the past three seasons.

"This isn't just a rebuilding year one and trying to put in new systems. The expectation is that we are improved," Wilkerson said during Tuesday's Ohio Valley Conference Media Day event.

What has Wilkerson optimistic about the Panthers is their deceptive youth that also has deep experience.

"We had one of the youngest rosters in all of FCS football last year. Certainly during this transition and revolving recruiting and transfer portals, we were able to maintain the majority of our rosters," Wilkerson said. "On offense, there are 15 guys that have started. It's just been in a limited capacity because they haven't been able to stay healthy. On defense, we actually return nine out of 11 and we return our place kicker and our snappers. There are a lot of experienced football players back."

Wilkerson comes to Charleston after leading the University of Chicago for nine season. He replaced Adam Cushing, who had a 3-26 record in three seasons with the Panthers. The coaching change and the increased use of the transfer portal among players means the players that are at EIU truly want to be there, Wilkerson said.

"The guys that are still part of our football family have bought in," Wilkerson said. "They've been resilient during some of the most unprecedented times in the history of college football. The guys that are here are ready to win. They are a year bigger, faster and stronger."

Wilkerson is a former EIU player, playing from 1991-94 and then coaching with former head coach Bob Spoo from 1995-2001. Getting to take the headset to lead the team at O'Brien Field will be an emotional one for Wilkerson.

"It is something that I think about every single day and the opportunity is a great one," he said. "It is something that I am super passionate about. This program has given so much to myself and hundreds of other student athletes who had amazing experiences. It has transformed our lives.

"I want to make sure that we leave the program in a better place than we found it. It is about restoring this proud storied tradition. There's not a lot FCS programs around the country that has names like Shanahan, Payton, Garoppolo and Romo that are associated with their programs."

Returning Panthers standout wide receiver Isaiah Hill hopes his name can be added to that storied list and appreciates the passion Wilkerson has in his new position.

"Coach Wilkerson is a big energy guy. He brings a lot of energy to our program and he walks in every day with a smile on his face. He just makes you feel good when he walks in the room," Hill said. "Everything's going really good. All the players, we trust him and we are buying into what he's trying to do over here."

Busy transfer portal

The Panthers were busy in the transfer portal this offseason, particularly at quarterback. Only redshirt sophomore Zach Weir, who had one start and appeared in four games last season, returns from last year's group of QBs.

EIU has added senior Dom Shoffner from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, sophomore Ira Armstead II from the University of Virginia, sophomore Jonah O'Brien from Colorado State University and Kevin Conway, an incoming freshman from Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox.

All those personnel moves will lead to an all-out competition when practices begin, with Weir sitting at the top of the list currently.

"Coming out of spring practice, Zach would have been our starter if we had to play the day after the spring game," Wilkerson said. "It is going to be an open competition and the guys know that, even the returners. Nothing is given, it's all earned. There will be a ton of evaluation between Aug. 1st and Sept. 1st."

Wilkerson isn't stressed about how the Panthers win, as long as they end up ahead on the scoreboard.

"What we're looking for is the guy that can lead our offense up and down the field, take care of the football and put the ball in the end zone," he said. "Our goal is to score one more point than our opponents, it that means 7-6 or if that means 56-55. The majority of the focus will be on who's going to give us the best chance in those Ohio Valley Conference games."

Hill returns healthy

Although he missed the entirely of the 2020 season with an Achilles injury and half of the 2021 season with a strained MCL, Hill made the most of the five games he played in last season. Catching 39 balls for 493 yards had him on top of the team last year. For his final season, he is feeling good for the first time in a while.

"I'm finally back to a point where I feel like I'm at 100%. I can do everything I need to do on the field," Hill said. "Last year, I felt kind of limited with what I was able to do, but with my rehab, I feel like I'm at a point where I can do everything I need to do and improve on the next season."

That long time away from the game was a challenge for Hill and made this three straight 100-yard-plus receiving games to end the season all the more fulfilling.

"I can't tell you how many nights I was in my room thinking, 'I'm never going to be able to play football again.' I love this game so much and I just wanted to do everything I could to get back to the field," Hill said. "(Those big games) were a super great feeling. That's what you worked for your whole career, to have games like that. I'm just glad my coaches were able to put me in a position and my quarterbacks trusted me to throw me the ball on those situations."

Charleston's Rankin added

Among the Panthers' roster additions is Charleston High School graduate and lineman Brody Rankin. Rankin will add some size to the line at 6-3 and 310 pounds.

"We had the chance to add just a few more pieces to our roster since the conclusion of spring practice," Wilkerson said. "I think adding just a little bit more size in the middle of our defensive front will allow us to continue to do what we know we need to do and that is stop the run and get the (opposing) offense into predictable situations. Then we can cut our edge guys loose and they can get after the passers."

'Sets an edge'

In the preseason All-OVC Football Team, Hill was selected along with Panther teammates defensive end Jordan Miles, tight end Jay Vallie, defensive end Tim Varga, cornerback Russell Dandy and safety Jordan Vincent. For Miles, who co-led the team in sacks (4) and tackles for a loss (11) last season, the accolades as he enters is sophomore year are still a surprise.

"I'm not really one of those people that sees the news that much, but whenever somebody tells me, I'm always astonished that it happened," he said. "I'm just head down and do my job type of person and all the accolades are a side thing."

Also announced on Tuesday was the preseason OVC poll done by head coaches and communication directors. The University of Tennessee-Martin, the defending OVC champions, was picked to repeat while EIU came in sixth of the seven teams. Miles sees that as a source of inspiration this season.