Watch now: A 'long five months' for Eastern Illinois football players because of the COVID-19 pandemic

"We had our first week of class last week and we just gave them a little more time to stay away from (the football field) and get focused on class, to know exactly what the different models are the hybrid model, a little more online. We let them get used to that so we can truly be able to focus on football. "

Senior linebacker Dytarious Johnson, who was tied for the team lead with 67 tackles last year and led the team with 13.5 tackles for a loss is happy the season wasn't outright canceled. The 6-foot-1, 270-pound linebacker from Pratville, Ala. has had just one season with a winning record in Charleston and wasn't willing to watch is final year end with a cancellation.

"For me I kind of felt there was no point for us to play,"Johnson said. "Selfishly because I am senior, I really didn't want my senior year going out like that especially the way our seasons have been going recently. I have been wanting to win conference before I leave college. Just that in general it made me want to push it back. I want to give it my best before I leave college and that is way I approach it.