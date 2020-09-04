Watch now: A 'long five months' for Eastern Illinois football players because of the COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON — On Monday, the Eastern Illinois football team was on the turf at O'Brien Field, but it was not in preparation for the originally scheduled season-opener on Thursday at home against Indiana State.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, the Ohio Valley Conference has postponed fall sports, including football, to the spring semester. NCAA rules allow for teams to be together for 12 hours each week with five hours each week in helmets until Oct. 4 and the next step will be decided by the NCAA.
"Right now we are just excited to be back out here," said Cole Hoover, a 2016 Charleston grad." We are excited about the opportunity to play football again. It was a along five months of not really knowing what we were going to do."
Eastern Illinois head coach Adam Cushing is entering his second year as the head coach after going 1-11 in his first season with the program. This season, though, is hardly like his first year in Charleston. The pandemic has altered tried and true schedules. On Aug. 14, the conference made it official to postpone fall sports.
"There was a wide range of emotions," Cushing said. "I think probably the biggest one was that finally, we have that concrete direction. There was certainly some disappointment so what we did was we kind of gave them a little time off before school started. Guys had an opportunity to get back home if they wanted. We continued to run workouts because there were some guys here that had to be back for orientation right away anyways.
"We had our first week of class last week and we just gave them a little more time to stay away from (the football field) and get focused on class, to know exactly what the different models are the hybrid model, a little more online. We let them get used to that so we can truly be able to focus on football. "
Senior linebacker Dytarious Johnson, who was tied for the team lead with 67 tackles last year and led the team with 13.5 tackles for a loss is happy the season wasn't outright canceled. The 6-foot-1, 270-pound linebacker from Pratville, Ala. has had just one season with a winning record in Charleston and wasn't willing to watch is final year end with a cancellation.
"For me I kind of felt there was no point for us to play,"Johnson said. "Selfishly because I am senior, I really didn't want my senior year going out like that especially the way our seasons have been going recently. I have been wanting to win conference before I leave college. Just that in general it made me want to push it back. I want to give it my best before I leave college and that is way I approach it.
"There were players that wanted to play and players that didn't because a lot of players have a lot of other issues. Other people have not even played. So they are just eager to play. It has been a long time for them. I respect everybody's decision on it, but it is my last year and I really didn't want it to end (with a canceled season).
No players will wear pads during the 12-hour weekly practices, which means that the helmets-only practice won't have an offense against a defense. Individual drills are they key, but it's still uncharted water for Cushing, who came to EIU after 15 years on the Northwestern football staff.
"We will have individual instruction," Cushing said. "This is nothing that football has ever had before and we are trying to take advantage and use it to the question of how can we make progress without actually hitting. So, there are a lot of things, from snap hold, kick to catching passes. All of those little things add up."
Cushing said there are three big things they can practice: Ball security drills, running to the ball on defense and win the line of scrimmage. That will benefit a young team with 41 true freshmen.
"We are taking this opportunity to have very limited time on the field," said Cushing. "We are spending an hour a day, four days a week and that allows us to have a four day split and get a great strength cycle. With as young as the football team is, as we are, especially up front on both sides of the football, that will play to our advantage. I believe that no one benefits by the season being postponed more than the EIU Panthers because we are so young."
