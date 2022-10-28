CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois football and Tennessee Tech both look to snap losing skids on Saturday as the two teams face off in an Ohio Valley Conference battle in Charleston.

EIU returned to conference play last week with a road loss at Tennessee State. The Panthers have lost two in a row, dropping to 2-5, 1-1 in the OVC. Tennessee Tech (1-6) enters at 0-3 in the OVC and has lost its fifth straight game last weekend with an overtime setback at Kennesaw State.

"Certainly, last week wasn't the result we were looking for. After going back over the tape for a second and third time, the first quarter started super slow offensively but our defense hung in there. After the first quarter it was 3-0 as poor as we had played offensively," EIU head coach Chris Wilkerson said. "The second quarter was the turning point in the game. We continued to be three-and-out offensively and had a turnover on a short field and the defense was out there for 45 snaps in the first half. It was non-complementary football."

Panthers freshman MJ Flowers was last week's leading rusher with 36 yards on six carries. With four games remaining on the schedule, Wilkerson will be able to feature freshman players in more action without losing their redshirt status.

"We have seen great flashes from MJ and he continues to improve. He's really not a freshman anymore and he's grasping the offense. We know we have three more games and still use the redshirt," Wilkerson said. "As you manage player development, we have gotten to that point in time where if they have not played yet they have the last four games to play as many snaps as possible and not burn a redshirt."

Eastern Illinois picked up its only win of the season last year against Tennessee Tech. A win this season would give the Panthers their second OVC victory of the year — the most by EIU since the 2018 campaign.

"Tennessee Tech is a much improved football team. They don't have the wins to show for it yet but they are much better than they were last year looking at the videotape," Wilkerson said. "This team will be defined by our place in the OVC at the end of the season. We are 1-1 and have a chance to play at home at family weekend. We want to show we are better than we played on Saturday."

Here's a look at Saturday's game:

Tennessee State (1-6, 0-3 OVC) at Eastern Illinois (2-5, 1-1 OVC)

Time: Saturday at 2 p.m.

Location: O'Brien Field in Charleston

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: EIU leads the series 21-7.

Last Meeting: Sept. 25, 2021: EIU won 28-14.

Next Game: EIU plays at McNeese State on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.