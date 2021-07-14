Watch now: Eastern Illinois baseball coach Jason Anderson talks about Yankees' prospect Trey Sweeney

CHARLESTON — As Eastern Illinois University's head baseball coach Jason Anderson watched the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday to see where the Panthers' standout shortstop Trey Sweeney would be drafted, he wasn't feeling as anxious as when he was going through his own draft experience in 2000.

Anderson, a Danville High School graduate, was drafted in the 10th round of the 2000 draft by the New York Yankees after pitching for the University of Illinois. When Sweeney was also picked by the Yankees with the 20th pick of the first round, Anderson was overjoyed.

"I was so happy for Trey and his family. Any time a kid comes to play for you, they are investing something with you and your program. Getting to see a kid develop and getting an opportunity like this, there really are no words for it," Anderson said. "They had it already figured out that Trey was going to be a first rounder, so I knew that part, but I didn't know who or when he was going to get picked. I wasn't totally filled with anxiety, but it was still fun to watch."

Last season, Sweeney, a sophomore, became the program's first first-team All-American at the NCAA Division I level after he hit .382 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 58 RBI and 52 runs scored. Sweeney was also named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year.

"Trey is good at everything. He can hit and he can hit for power. He's an awesome shortstop and he can throw. He performs in games and has a great personality," Anderson said. "He plays to win and there are no flaws with him. That's what the Yankees recognized obviously enough to invest highly in him."

As last season progressed, opposing pitchers started to avoid Sweeney at the plate — he drew 11 walks in his last seven games of the season. Sweeney had already been a tough out for them, striking out just 24 times in 170 at-bats (14%).

"It was very rare that someone would challenge him with a fast ball but when they did, he would hit it over the fence. They learned at the end of the year, he wasn't somebody to mess with," Anderson said. "It's one thing to go into the season as a pre-season All-American, but to have those expectations with other teams knowing about you and you still becomes an All-American, even though teams are pitching around you. He still performed so well."

Anderson believes Sweeney had all the tools to be an excellent player straight out of high school but he didn't get the attention from other programs.

"Trey was just overlooked. People want to phrase it that Trey has made a big jump (at EIU), but that is not the case," Anderson said. "(In his recruiting), he just slipped through the cracks. We were fortunate enough to offer him an opportunity to come here, start and play on the field early and he did. It has all worked out for him."

Sweeney is only the third EIU player to be selected in the first round, the others being Tim Pyznarski (1981 No. 15 pick by the A's) and Stan Royer (1988 No. 16 pick by the A's). Sweeney joins former Panthers teammate Will Klein — picked by the Kansas City Royals in the fifth round in the 2020 draft — as recent EIU high draft picks and puts EIU's program in an increasingly larger spotlight. Sweeney's exit from the program will leave a big hole at EIU, both on and off the field.

"Trey is gold. He's great on the field and a good student. He never complains or blames anyone else. The hardest person he's going to be on is himself. Very mature kid, very driven, a good worker and a great ball player," Anderson said. "We will keep moving forward. We are one of the few teams in the country that have had guys drafted in the top five rounds in the last two years. People want to think it is little old Eastern Illinois and they overlook us.

"It is my mentality to overcome all of that. We can expect to continue to improve and hope that guys get drafted in the future."

