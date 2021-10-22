Watch now: Eastern Illinois battles Tennessee Tech with first-year coach and NFL great Eddie George

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois football team will face a former NFL great on Saturday when Tennessee State and first-year coach Eddie George come to Charleston.

George, a former Heisman Trophy winner, is in his first season as the head coach at Tennessee State. This is George’s first coaching job and he has led the Tigers to a 3-3 record in his inaugural campaign including his first OVC win last weekend over Tennessee Tech.

Last Saturday, EIU led No. 17 UT-Martin last week at the half but could not hold on as the Panthers lost 28-17, to fall to 1-6 overall, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference.

Tennessee State enters this week’s game riding a two-game win streak and having won three of their last four games. Quarterback Geremy Hickbottom leads the Tigers attack with 1,307 yards passing and nine touchdown tosses. Rodell Rahmaan has six touchdown receptions as part of his 17 receptions. Devon Starling leads the rushing attack with 484 yards.

Saturday will be EIU’s 103rd Homecoming Game and the first for EIU since the 2019 season. The Panthers had their 2020 Homecoming Game canceled due to COVID-19.

Jason Johnson, a third-year linebacker, posted his third straight double-figure tackle game with 14 stops against UT-Martin. Johnson leads the OVC in tackles with 71 and ranks 12th in the FCS this season. Of his 71 tackles this season, 42 have been solo stops as he ranks sixth in the FCS in solo tackles.

Colin Bohanek made an impact on Saturday against UT Martin. The second-year linebacker posted eight tackles with a half-sack, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. On the season Bohanek has 55 tackles to rank second on the EIU team and third in the OVC.

EIU running back Harrison Bey-Buie rushed for a season high 99 yards last Saturday. Bey-Buie now has 348 yards on the season to rank 7th in the OVC. He has already passed EIU’s top season rushing total from last year (Jordan Smith, 278) and needs 54 yards to pass Jaelin Benefield’s team-leading total of 402 from the 2019 season.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Sat. at 2 p.m.

Location: O’Brien Field in Charleston

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN3

Series: This is the 25th meeting with EIU leading the series 15-9.

Last Meeting: March 14, 2021: TSU won 21-20 in Nashville.

Next Game: Sat., Oct. 30 at Southeast Missouri at 1 p.m.

Notes: EIU’s first ever Homecoming Game was a 52-6 win over Shurtleff College in 1915. EIU quarterback Otto Kuhns rushed for one touchdown and passed for another in Saturday’s game with UT-Martin. It marked the first time in his EIU career that Kuhns has passed and rushed for a touchdown in the same game. For the season Kuhns has passed for 846 yards with five touchdown passes. Eastern Illinois’ defense recovered two UT Martin fumbles on Saturday as the Panthers have nine takeaways in the last three games. For the season EIU has 11 turnovers gained which ranks 39th in the FCS and second in the OVC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.