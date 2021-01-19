Watch now: Eastern Illinois football coach Adam Cushing ready for second season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several teams in the Ohio Valley Conference played games this past fall — Austin Peay played three non-conference games and Jacksonville State played four — but Eastern Illinois decided against playing.

"We had some conversations on whether that was going to make sense and where we stood with some of the restrictions within our state," Cushing said. "With the myriad of unknowns and the different factors at play, we had some discussions but nothing got far enough that it actually got to that point."

Along with the Panther's defense that was ranked 30th in the FCS, a strong point last season was limiting penalties. EIU finished 18th in the FCS in total penalties and Cushing credited the team's control in keeping some games close last season.

"We focus on discipline and that is an absolutely foundational value in our program. We talk about passion, attitude, investment and discipline as our foundational values," Cushing said. "You create your habits and your habits create you. If we coach to that every single day in practice and require that to be the standard then it comes naturally on Sunday. We had to have them understand the value of what a penalty does and all it does is beat yourself. You can't beat two teams on the same day."