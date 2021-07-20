Watch now: Eastern Illinois football has a 'lead, follow or get out of the way' mentality for the 2021 fall season

CHARLESTON -- After a 1-11 season in 2019 and a 1-5 record in the unusual spring 2021 season, is the 2021 fall season the moment that Eastern Illinois head football coach Adam Cushing's system takes that big step forward?
It was clear that the Panthers were a much more competitive team in the abbreviated spring season, leading second half of three of their games but not able to keep their opponents down on the turf.
"I'm not doing to mince words, it was disappointing to not finish those games but it was exciting to have so many players back who have been in those types of games," Cushing said during the Panthers' media day on Monday. "I'm most proud with our complete commitment from top to bottom of the coaches, players, everybody fully buying in to building success in the long term. The results have not been what we wanted on the football field but they are coming because the young men have bought in.
"After two seasons of starting double-digit freshmen, we are excited for the opportunity to maybe not have all those freshmen in the starting lineup. We have a great group that have been on campus all summer and we are excited for this season after a competitive spring season."
This year's EIU schedule will be like any other recent schedule with four non-conference games. In January, Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State announced they were leaving the Ohio Valley Conference and joining the Atlantic Sun Conference. This leaves seven OVC teams participating in the fall season: EIU, Austin Peay, Murray State, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Southeast Missouri and University of Tennessee-Martin.
The schedule changes caused by the OVC membership shuffle leaves the Panthers with just four home games this season, hosting Illinois State, UT-Martin, Tennessee State and Murray State. EIU opens the season against Indiana State on Sat., Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. The 109th Mid-America Classic between EIU and Illinois State is scheduled for Sept. 18 at O'Brien Field at 6 p.m. The last Classic was held in 2019 with the Redbirds winning 21-3.
"I believe it is going to be the most competitive OVC season in a long, long time. When you look at it from top to bottom anybody can beat anybody on any given Saturday," Cushing said. "You can look at all the players in this league that are coming back for another year. We've got to use these out-of-conference games to get ourselves ready for a phenomenal season. I believe 99% of these games are going to come down to those last seconds in the fourth quarter."
While the experience level is up for the Panthers, who is going to ultimately fill the quarterback slot is uncertain. Last season's Week 1 starter Harry Woodbery did not return to the team for his extra year of eligibility, leaving four QBs on the roster to fight it out. The leading contender to come out on top is freshman Otto Kuhns who made three starts last season and was 44-for-87 for 509 yards passing and five touchdowns. Kuhns was also under center during the Panther's lone victory last season against Tennessee Tech.
"We were a different offense with Otto out there. If you look at the points that were scored with Otto out there as the starting quarterback, we are gaining consistency," Cushing said. "There are a lot of really positive things. So Otto brings that element, not only throwing the football down the field, but making plays with his feet and extending plays. He's got an incredible patience to not just take off but to extend the play and find an open receiver down the field."
Joining Kuhns is redshirt sophomore transfer from Duke University Chris Katrenick, redshirt freshman Zach Weir and true freshman Zach Trainor.
"The four guys we've got on the roster have had an incredible summer. Chris has picked up the offense in a big, big hurry and he's done an incredible job. He and Otto are neck and neck in everything that they are doing," Cushing said. "Zach (Weir) has really continued to progress. Zach has a great understanding of the offense and he's also gaining a ton of confidence."
Cushing has been stressing player-to-player accountability as his roster has matured and he believes they are ready to make that next step to put more games in the win column.
"Our theme this summer has been lead, follow or get out of the way. As coaches, we are empowering the leaders to take that over," Cushing said. "In the fourth quarter, when we are up a score and we look around, all the plays are made by the players. I don't have any plays left in me. When it comes down to it, it is time for them to make those plays.
"You've got to look over at your buddy and hold him accountable. But you don't hold him accountable on fourth and one for the first time ever. You hold each other accountable and serve that purpose and the team every single day."
Eastern Illinois University alumni in the NFL 🏈
EIU alumn in the NFL
Lenny High
Bill Glenn
Ray Fisher
Ted Petersen
Jeff Gossett
Jeff Christensen
Kevin Gray
Robert Williams
Evan Araposthathis
Mel Black
Sean Payton
Chris Geile
Roy Banks
John Jurkovic
Brad Fichtel
Ray McElroy
Bob Rosenstiel
Chris Watson
Tony Romo
Pierre Walters
Jimmy Garoppolo
Mike Shanahan
Brad Childress
Mike Heimerdinger
Greg McMahon
John Teerlinck
Randy Melvin
Ryan Pace
