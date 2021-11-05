Watch now: Eastern Illinois football heads to Austin Peay for season's last road game

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois football will play its final road game of the season at Austin Peay on Saturday.

EIU receiver Isaiah Hill looks to continue his offensive momentum after he had the biggest game of his EIU career last Saturday at Southeast Missouri in his return to the EIU lineup.

The 2019 All-OVC Newcomer selection appeared in his third game this season and hauled in 11 passes for 207 yards, including one touchdown reception. Hill scored EIU’s other touchdown in the contest on a 5-yard run giving him his second career game with a rushing and receiving touchdown.

Hill became just the ninth player in school history with a 200-yard receiving game with his total the eighth most in school history. It was his third career double-figure reception game with a high of 15 against UT-Martin during the 2019 season.

EIU led Southeast Missouri at the half last weekend but could not hold off a big third quarter by the Redhawks. EIU fell to 1-8, 1-3 in the OVC.

Austin Peay lost last week to league leader UT-Martin as the Skyhawks scored in the final minutes and blocked a late APSU field goal attempt as time expired. APSU fell to 3-5, 1-2 in the OVC. The two schools did not meet in the spring — their game was canceled at the end of the season due to COVID-19.

EIU linebacker Jason Johnson finished with 14 tackles last Saturday and now has 94 tackles on the year. He is on pace to become the first EIU player with 100 tackles in a season since Seth McDonald during the 2015 season. Johnson ranks 14th in the FCS in total tackles and his 50 solo tackles this season rank 13th in the FCS. Saturday’s game marked the eighth double figure tackle game of Johnson’s career.

Saturday’s game at Southeast Missouri marked the fourth time this season that Eastern Illinois has held the lead at halftime in a game. The Panthers were leading 9-7 at the half at SEMO when the Redhawks returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown to take the lead. EIU has also held leads at the half against Dayton, Tennessee Tech and UT-Martin.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Saturday at 2 p.m.

Location: Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn.

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN3

Series: This is the 21 meeting between the teams and EIU leads the series 15-5.

Last Meeting: Nov. 22, 2019: Austin Peay won 35-17 in Clarksville.

Next Game: Sat., Nov. 20 vs. Murray State at noon.

Notes: Eastern Illinois has 12 players on its current roster that have already completed their undergraduate degree and are playing as graduate students this fall. ... Jaelin Benefield was the Panthers top rusher for the second straight week as he made his return from a preseason injury in the Oct. 23 game against Tennessee State. ... Eastern Illinois' pass defense continues to be ranked as one of the top units in the FCS. The Panthers are currently seventh in the FCS and first in the OVC in pass defense allowing 163.2 yards per game.

