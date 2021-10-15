Watch now: Eastern Illinois football hosting No. 16 Tennesse-Martin

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois won its Ohio Valley Conference opener, but will face a much tougher test in No. 16-ranked Tennessee-Martin on Saturday afternoon at O'Brien Field.

The winner will be the only unbeaten team left in the conference.

The Panthers are 1-5 overall, but 1-0 in the OVC following a conference opening win at Tennessee Tech on Sept. 25. The Panthers are coming off a bye week in the schedule after playing a non-conference game at Murray State.

UT-Martin is ranked No. 16 in the latest FCS Coaches Poll and won its OVC opener last weekend over Murray State, improving to 4-1 overall, 1-0 in the OVC.

"Our open date came at the right time for us. We have had a roller coaster season. We have done some really good things and we haven’t finished on some things in games," EIU head football coach Adam Cushing said. "We took advantage to get healthy and get ready for an unbelievable challenge coming to our house. We have only had one home game so it is going to be fun to play here at home."

The Panthers will be tested by UT-Martin's passing attack led by quarterback Keon Howard. Eastern Illinois pass defense has been one of the best in the nation this season as the Panthers currently rank eighth in the nation in the FCS allowing just 157.5 yards per game through the air. EIU has held five of its six opponents to less than 175 yards passing with two opponents passing for less than 100 yards. EIU has allowed just two touchdown passes in its last four games.

"UT-Martin is really good and offensively, they have a ton of weapons," Cushing said. "It starts with their quarterback who can run it and he can throw it. That is making the whole thing go. It is a battle for first place in the conference and it is a challenge we are excited about.

Quarterback Chris Katrenick entered the game at Murray State in the second quarter following an injury to starter Otto Kuhns. Katrenick finished the contest 12-of-35 for 175 yards with a 54-yard touchdown strike to Arron Foulkes. For the season, Katrenick has now passed for 364 yards with two starts at South Carolina and Dayton. He is 37-of-83.

Defensive back Russell Dandy was named the OVC Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Week following the Panthers' last contest at Murray State. Dandy had seven solo tackles in the game with a pair of interceptions. He single-handedly forced all three turnovers for EIU’s defense adding a tackle for loss with a forced and recovered fumble.

EIU linebacker Jason Johnson turned in his second straight big tackle performance finishing with 12 tackles at Murray State. Johnson now leads the OVC in tackles with 57, including 33 solo tackles and five tackles for loss. His season high was a 16-tackle performance on the road win at Tennessee Tech. Johnson currently ranks 23rd in the FCS in total tackles. He is on pace to finish the season with more than 100 tackles, the last EIU player with 100 or more tackles in a season was Seth McDonald with 109 in 2015.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Sat., Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.

Location: O’Brien Field in Charleston

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN3

Series: This is the 27th meeting and EIU leads the series 15-11.

Last Meeting: March 7, 2021: UTM won 28-15 at home.

Next Game: Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Tennessee State at 2 p.m.

Notes: Eastern Illinois will be playing its annual Hall of Fame Game on Saturday with classes for both 2020 and 2021 being inducted this weekend. The 2020 Hall of Fame Class includes former EIU football standouts Vincent Webb and Charleston graduate Adam Drake as part of the class being inducted. Class of 2020: R.C. Johnson (Admin), Chandra Golden (Track), Olivia Klaus (XC/Track)... Class of 2021: Amber May (Softball), Reynae Hutchinson (SB/Volleyball), Todd Moroney (XC/Track), Devon Bissell (W Soccer) and Betty Ralston (Coach).

