Watch now: Eastern Illinois football looking to take next step against Indiana State

CHARLESTON — When Eastern Illinois University's football team faces Indiana State in their Week 0 game on Saturday, it will be the Sycamores' first football game since Nov. 23, 2019.

When the Ohio Valley Conference spring 2021 season began, 10 of the 11 conference teams competed, with Indiana State becoming the only program that chose not to participate. That long gap makes Indiana State a bit of a mystery for the Panthers to get a current game plan together for.

"We've got to do what we do right. Champions are not champions because you do anything extraordinary, it is because you do the ordinary things better than anybody else," Cushing said. "We've got to focus. Obviously, we've got some idea (of their game plan) and we've shown the team a few clips. I just said it to the team at the end of practice, we're going to see something new. We've got to be just able to trust our roles and go play football."

The Panthers completed a quarterback competition over the recent weeks of practice and Cushing named second-year freshman Otto Kuhns as Saturday's starter over redshirt-sophomore Chris Katrenick, a transfer from Duke University. Kuhns made three starts last season and led EIU to its only victory in the spring against Tennessee Tech, 28-20.

"Otto has really earned it coming out of camp. It was an unbelievable battle. It's exactly what we said to those guys when we sat down and talked with him. Chris made it hard and they made it go all the way to game week," Cushing said. "Otto and Chris both bring different things to the table and we're certainly ready to maximize what they can do for us."

Cushing and Kuhns may soon be getting an important weapon at wide receiver as Isaiah Hill is recovering from an Achilles tendon tear he sustained before the beginning of the spring season. Hill was the Panthers leading receiver in 2019 with 58 catches for 571 yards in just eight games.

"It is exciting to get Isaiah back. What's great about him is just the way that he works and the way that he practices," Cushing said. "He shows up and practices harder than anybody in the football field. That's why he's so talented and that's why he's so good. He's not just talented, he works his tail off and that example is what has meant so much to this the football team."

Cushing is eager for his team to take the next step this season and he believes the evermore experienced group will do that this season.

"It's incredibly exciting to have all these veterans. All these guys that have heard the system for two years now. All these guys understand how to take the team from A to B," he said. "All the little things that add up. When coaches have to coach to worry about all that stuff, we can't focus on getting them better at the football side. So now that the players have taken that over, the A to B, we can take them from B to C. That's why we're so excited as a football program, because the leadership is showing up and taking the team from A to B, so we can go B to C."

Here's a look at Saturday's game:

Time: Saturday at 5 p.m.

Location: Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Ind.

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM, 870 AM WTIM

TV: ESPN+

Series: This is the 87th meeting between the teams and EIU leads the series 43-39-4.

Last Meeting: Sept. 21, 2019: Indiana State won 16-6.

Next Game: At South Carolina on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.

Notes: The August 28 kickoff date marks the earliest calendar date EIU has ever opened a football season. This is the fourth time the EIU has played a season opener on August 28. The last time was in 2014 at Minnesota. EIU also has played Aug. 28 openers in 2008 at Central Michigan and 1997 at Western Illinois. EIU linebacker Jason Johnson and kick returner Matt Judd were named to the preseason first team All-OVC selection.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

