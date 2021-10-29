Watch now: Eastern Illinois football looks to end 3-game losing streak at Southeast Missouri

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois football will try to snap a three-game losing skid on Saturday at Southeast Missouri.

The Panthers (1-7, 1-2 OVC) are hitting the road after losing their last two at home — to the University of Tennessee-Martin and Tennessee State. Southeast Missouri (2-6, 2-1 OVC) is also looking to get back to its winning ways after losing two straight non-OVC games to Murray State and UT-Martin.

Eastern Illinois was shut out on Saturday by Tennessee State, marking the second time this season that the Panthers have been been held scoreless — the other coming in a 46-0 loss at South Carolina. It was the first time EIU had been shut out in an OVC game since Oct. 11, 2003, a 41-0 loss to Eastern Kentucky.

Redhawks senior running back Geno Hess enters the week leading the OVC in rushing with 899 yards and 12 touchdowns. Hess needs 101 yards to reach 1,000 this season for the first time in his Southeast Missouri career.

Southeast Missouri's offense is perfect inside the red zone through eight games this season. SEMO has scored on all 26 of its chances inside the 20-yard line.

EIU running back Jaelin Benefield returned to the Panthers line-up for the first time this season on Saturday. He had nine carries on the day and finished as EIU’s leading rusher with 56 yards. Two years ago, Benefield was the Panthers leading rusher with 402 yards and in the spring he added 258 yards in five games played. Benefield now has 716 career rushing yards.

Eastern Illinois was 3-of-3 on fourth-down attempts against Tennessee State. The Panthers rank sixth in the FCS this season in 4th down attempts with 23. EIU is converting at 52% (12-of-23). The Panthers led the FCS in 4th down attempts during both the 2019 season and 2020 season going 38-of-82 overall.

Eastern Illinois' pass defense continues to be ranked among the best in the nation — fourth in the FCS, allowing just 159 yards per game. EIU has only allowed one team to pass for more than 175 yards in a game this season with two opponents held below the 100-yard mark — Indiana State (87 yards) and Illinois State (54 yards).

Linebacker Jason Johnson has been a big part of the Panthers defense this year that is ranked second in the OVC in total defense and 32nd in the FCS. Johnson leads the OVC with 80 tackles including 46 solo stops. He is ranked 15th in the FCS in total tackles and seventh in solo tackles.

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Location: Houck Field at Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN3

Series: This is the 29th meeting and EIU leads 18-10.

Last Meeting: Feb. 28, 2021: Southeast Missouri won 47-7

Next Game: Sat., Nov. 6 at Austin Peay at 2 p.m.

Notes: Eastern Illinois had its streak of games forcing multiple turnovers snapped against Tennessee State as the Panthers were not able to force Tigers miscue. EIU had forced nine turnovers in its previous three games with four turnovers in the win at Tennessee Tech, three at Murray State and two against UT Martin. Eastern Illinois defense tacked on seven more tackles for loss to its season total as the Panthers lead the OVC with 6.8 tackles for loss per game (55 total). Logen Neidhardt continues to be a special teams weapon for the Panthers as the graduate student leads the OVC in punting with a 42.0 yards per punt average.

