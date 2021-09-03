Watch now: Eastern Illinois football makes first trip ever to face South Carolina

CHARLESTON — When Eastern Illinois football makes its first ever trip to South Carolina on Saturday, the Panthers will face an unlikely opposing quarterback that wasn’t on the depth chart as recently as a few weeks ago.

The Gamecock’s projected starter, Zeb Noland, started fall football practice as a graduate assistant for first-year head coach Shane Beamer but when starter Luke Doty injured his left foot earlier this preseason, Noland's remaining year of eligibility came in handy.

"The only thing that we know is that he played a little bit this spring and one of our staff members was on the staff of Iowa State when was recruited there so he knows him as a person," EIU head football coach Adam Cushing said. "Obviously, it must be a dream come true as a coach that gets to play a few more snaps."

Noland started his college career at Iowa State before transferring to North Dakota State, where he served as a back-up for 2020 NFL first-round pick pick Trey Lance.

The Gamecocks went 2-8 last season and new coach Beamer replaces Will Muschamp who was fired seven games into last season.

"There is a new head coach but they have a pedigree that they are going to be a well-coached team. That much we know," Cushing said. "It is a little bit of a guessing game as far as the schemes they will use. We do know that we have a really good idea of their personnel and they are good."

Eastern looks to come back after a Week 0 loss to Indiana State, 26-21. Cushing said the the opportunity to start the season earlier had distinct advantages for the program and players alike.

"I loved the opportunity to play a Week 0 game and be one of the few teams that are on TV. Every college football fan is starved for football that first weekend," Cushing said. "I loved the experience and the guys loved the experience. I'm a big advocate for it because it opens up another bye week throughout the season, which I think is good for the student athletes."

Quarterback Otto Kuhns made his fourth career start at Indiana State going 14-of-29 for 253 yards. It was the first time in his collegiate career he passed for more than 200 yards after a season high of 153 in last year’s home win over Tennessee Tech.

Tyler Ringwood had a big start to his Panthers career as the transfer wide receiver hauled in five passes for 116 yards, including a 61-yard reception. Ringwood previously played at UNC Charlotte catching 36 passes over three years.

EIU had three turnovers against Indiana State and ball security has been a focus of this week's game plan.

"Talking to guys after the game and looking at the film, we didn't make the plays that winners make. We did some good things but we didn't take the ball away and we gave it away," Cushing said. "We have to clean up those details and that starts with us as coaches. We have to put them in better positions to create turnovers and not give them up on our end. It is a great challenge for us."

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Location: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: This is the first ever meeting between Eastern Illinois and South Carolina.

Next Game: Sat., Sept. 11 at noon at Dayton

Notes: The last time EIU opened the year with three straight on the road was 1993. This will be the second of three straight road games to open the season for EIU. This will be the 43rd time that Eastern Illinois has played an FBS team with the Panthers holding a 6-36 all-time mark in those games. EIU's last win over a FBS program was a 21-17 win over Miami (Ohio) in 2016. This will be EIU's second game against a member of the Southeastern Conference losing previously at Arkansas in 2018. This will be South Carolina's first game against a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

