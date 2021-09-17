Watch now: Eastern Illinois football return home to face Illinois State in 109th Mid-American Classic

"It makes a difference. There's a little bit more of an understanding that this is real (when you can see recent game tape)," Cushing said. "We can feel a lot more confidence. We can truly talk personnel within the scheme. We are really excited to play at home here this weekend."
"I think I'm more tired of saying it than Panther fans are of hearing it. We didn't get the job done and the bottom line is they out-teamed us. Dayton is a really good football team and they did the things that winners do. We didn't," Cushing said. "We didn't take care of the football and we didn't take it away. It's just incredibly difficult to win a Division I football game, and it takes all 114 guys on the roster. It takes everybody doing their best at all times. Unfortunately, that's not what we have done so far."
EIU hosts Illinois State for the 109th Mid-America Classic, an Illinois rivalry game that dates back to 1901. Illinois State has won three straight in the series. The Redbirds defeated Butler in their Week 1 game, 49-7, but were shutout by Western Michigan last week, 28-0.
"It is the longest standing football tradition in the state of Illinois. We went through the history of it (with the players) and we were talking to the guys about it," Cushing said. "You go back to your high school football playing days when you got those intense rivalries with the guys down the street. It's the same deal. These are the guys down the street and (the Redbirds) have done an unbelievable job. I got to give them a ton of credit."
For the first time this season, EIU played two quarterbacks in a game as both Chris Katrenick and Otto Kuhns played against Dayton. Both are healthy and could see action against ISU, Cushing said.
Katrenick started, going 12-of-27 for 111 yards with one interception. Kuhns entered in the fourth quarter, leading EIU on two long drives. He was 5-of-12 for 60 yards and the first passing touchdown of the season for EIU.
On the seaso,n Katrenick is 25-of-48 for 189 yards with three interceptions. The Duke transfer started games at South Carolina and Dayton. Kuhns started the season opener at Indiana State and is 19-of-41 for 313 yards with two interceptions this season.
"We just walked off the practice field, and quite honestly, we probably had our best, most spirited, passionate session of the whole season so far," Cushing said. "I give the players a lot of credit for bouncing back from a heartbreaker and going back to work."
Eastern Illinois punter Logen Neidhardt was named the Ohio Valley Conference Special Teams Player of the Week following the Panthers Saturday contest at Dayton. Neidhardt averaged 52 yards per punt against the Flyers with six total punts. He had a long punt of 72 yards with one punt pinned inside the 20 and three others going for touchbacks.
On the season Neidhardt, a graduate transfer from Ohio Dominican, ranks 23rd in the FCS in punting at 45.9 yards per punt. He has five punts over 50 yards and six of sixteen punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line.
"This is a very different special teams team that we have, even from the spring. Obviously, Logan has made a big difference. Logan can really get ahold of the ball," Cushing said. "He has a really talented leg and I think I the reason that he's successful is he is just a calm demeanor all the time. He's one of the guys in the locker room. He's one of the strongest guys in the weight room."
Here's a look at the game:
Time: Saturday at 6 p.m.
Location: O'Brien Field in Charleston
Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM
TV: ESPN+
Series: This is the 109th meeting between the teams with ISU leading the series 57-42-9.
Last Meeting: Sept. 14, 2019: ISU beat EIU 21-3
Next Game: Sat., Sept. 25 at Tennessee Tech, 1:30 p.m.
Notes: The EIU/ISU rivalry ranks as the 15th longest among FCS schools and is the eighth longest among non-Ivy League members. It is the longest FCS rivalry game between non-conference members. EIU’s longest win streak in the series is eight games from 1924-31. ISU’s longest win streak in the series is seven games from 1967-73. EIU has lost its last seven home openers with the last EIU team to win its home opener coming during the 2013 season, a 57-24 win over Illinois State. EIU played six games in the spring of 2021 posting a 1-2 record at home. After leading the FCS in fourth down attempts the last two seasons, Eastern Illinois has not gone for it as often on fourth down early in the 2021 campaign. EIU is 3-of-5 on fourth down conversions this season with the five attempts ranking 26th in the FCS.
