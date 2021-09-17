 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
EASTERN ILLINOIS FOOTBALL

Watch now: Eastern Illinois football return home to face Illinois State in 109th Mid-American Classic

  • 0
Eastern Illinois football 14 081221.JPG

Eastern Illinois University coach Adam Kushing directs his team in preseason practice.

 CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW

CHARLESTON — For the first time this season, the Eastern Illinois football team (0-3) will face an opponent it can game plan against with recent game footage.

After facing Indiana State and the University of Dayton, neither of which had played since 2019, and South Carolina, which was under a new coach, the Panthers face Illinois State (1-1) to continue one of the longest rivalries in college football. 

"It makes a difference. There's a little bit more of an understanding that this is real (when you can see recent game tape)," Cushing said. "We can feel a lot more confidence. We can truly talk personnel within the scheme. We are really excited to play at home here this weekend."

The Panthers ended their three-game road trip to start the season with a 17-10 loss to Dayton last Saturday.  

"I think I'm more tired of saying it than Panther fans are of hearing it. We didn't get the job done and the bottom line is they out-teamed us. Dayton is a really good football team and they did the things that winners do. We didn't," Cushing said. "We didn't take care of the football and we didn't take it away. It's just incredibly difficult to win a Division I football game, and it takes all 114 guys on the roster. It takes everybody doing their best at all times.  Unfortunately, that's not what we have done so far."

EIU hosts Illinois State for the 109th Mid-America Classic, an Illinois rivalry game that dates back to 1901. Illinois State has won three straight in the series. The Redbirds defeated Butler in their Week 1 game, 49-7, but were shutout by Western Michigan last week, 28-0. 

"It is the longest standing football tradition in the state of Illinois. We went through the history of it (with the players) and we were talking to the guys about it," Cushing said. "You go back to your high school football playing days when you got those intense rivalries with the guys down the street. It's the same deal. These are the guys down the street and (the Redbirds) have done an unbelievable job. I got to give them a ton of credit."

Eastern Illinois South Carolina Football

Eastern Illinois quarterback Chris Katrenick (9) attempts pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

For the first time this season, EIU played two quarterbacks in a game as both Chris Katrenick and Otto Kuhns played against Dayton. Both are healthy and could see action against ISU, Cushing said. 

Katrenick started, going 12-of-27 for 111 yards with one interception. Kuhns entered in the fourth quarter, leading EIU on two long drives. He was 5-of-12 for 60 yards and the first passing touchdown of the season for EIU.

On the seaso,n Katrenick is 25-of-48 for 189 yards with three interceptions. The Duke transfer started games at South Carolina and Dayton. Kuhns started the season opener at Indiana State and is 19-of-41 for 313 yards with two interceptions this season.

"We just walked off the practice field, and quite honestly, we probably had our best, most spirited, passionate session of the whole season so far," Cushing said. "I give the players a lot of credit for bouncing back from a heartbreaker and going back to work."  

Logen Neidhardt EIU

Eastern Illinois punter Logen Neidhardt was named the Ohio Valley Conference Special Teams Player of the Week following the Panthers' game at Dayton.

Eastern Illinois punter Logen Neidhardt was named the Ohio Valley Conference Special Teams Player of the Week following the Panthers Saturday contest at Dayton. Neidhardt averaged 52 yards per punt against the Flyers with six total punts. He had a long punt of 72 yards with one punt pinned inside the 20 and three others going for touchbacks.

On the season Neidhardt, a graduate transfer from Ohio Dominican, ranks 23rd in the FCS in punting at 45.9 yards per punt. He has five punts over 50 yards and six of sixteen punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line.

"This is a very different special teams team that we have, even from the spring. Obviously, Logan has made a big difference. Logan can really get ahold of the ball," Cushing said. "He has a really talented leg and I think I the reason that he's successful is he is just a calm demeanor all the time. He's one of the guys in the locker room. He's one of the strongest guys in the weight room."  

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Location: O'Brien Field in Charleston

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: This is the 109th meeting between the teams with ISU leading the series 57-42-9.

Last Meeting: Sept. 14, 2019: ISU beat EIU 21-3

Next Game: Sat., Sept. 25 at Tennessee Tech, 1:30 p.m. 

Notes: The EIU/ISU rivalry ranks as the 15th longest among FCS schools and is the eighth longest among non-Ivy League members. It is the longest FCS rivalry game between non-conference members.  EIU’s longest win streak in the series is eight games from 1924-31. ISU’s longest win streak in the series is seven games from 1967-73. EIU has lost its last seven home openers with the last EIU team to win its home opener coming during the 2013 season, a 57-24 win over Illinois State. EIU played six games in the spring of 2021 posting a 1-2 record at home. After leading the FCS in fourth down attempts the last two seasons, Eastern Illinois has not gone for it as often on fourth down early in the 2021 campaign. EIU is 3-of-5 on fourth down conversions this season with the five attempts ranking 26th in the FCS.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. LA Chargers preview

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News