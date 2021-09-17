Watch now: Eastern Illinois football return home to face Illinois State in 109th Mid-American Classic

Eastern Illinois punter Logen Neidhardt was named the Ohio Valley Conference Special Teams Player of the Week following the Panthers Saturday contest at Dayton. Neidhardt averaged 52 yards per punt against the Flyers with six total punts. He had a long punt of 72 yards with one punt pinned inside the 20 and three others going for touchbacks.

On the season Neidhardt, a graduate transfer from Ohio Dominican, ranks 23rd in the FCS in punting at 45.9 yards per punt. He has five punts over 50 yards and six of sixteen punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line.

"This is a very different special teams team that we have, even from the spring. Obviously, Logan has made a big difference. Logan can really get ahold of the ball," Cushing said. "He has a really talented leg and I think I the reason that he's successful is he is just a calm demeanor all the time. He's one of the guys in the locker room. He's one of the strongest guys in the weight room."

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Location: O'Brien Field in Charleston

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: ESPN+

Series: This is the 109th meeting between the teams with ISU leading the series 57-42-9.

Last Meeting: Sept. 14, 2019: ISU beat EIU 21-3

Next Game: Sat., Sept. 25 at Tennessee Tech, 1:30 p.m.

Notes: The EIU/ISU rivalry ranks as the 15th longest among FCS schools and is the eighth longest among non-Ivy League members. It is the longest FCS rivalry game between non-conference members. EIU’s longest win streak in the series is eight games from 1924-31. ISU’s longest win streak in the series is seven games from 1967-73. EIU has lost its last seven home openers with the last EIU team to win its home opener coming during the 2013 season, a 57-24 win over Illinois State. EIU played six games in the spring of 2021 posting a 1-2 record at home. After leading the FCS in fourth down attempts the last two seasons, Eastern Illinois has not gone for it as often on fourth down early in the 2021 campaign. EIU is 3-of-5 on fourth down conversions this season with the five attempts ranking 26th in the FCS.