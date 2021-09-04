Watch now: Eastern Illinois football shut down by South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC – Eastern Illinois football faced a team from the Southeastern Conference for only the second time in the program's 123-year football history and made its first-ever trip to The Palmetto State on Saturday evening.

In the end, South Carolina won 46-0 in the debut for Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer, son of former Virginia Tech/Murray State head coach Frank Beamer.

Eastern Illinois' defense was up to the task on the first possession of the game forcing a three-and-out by the South Carolina offense. The Panthers then hurt themselves on their first offensive drive as Jaylan Foster intercepted a tipped pass on the first EIU play.

The Gamecocks would convert that turnover into points as Zeb Noland connected with Nick Muse for a 4-yard touchdown pass. After a two-point conversion, South Carolina led 8-0 with 10:23 to play in the first quarter. It was one of four touchdown passes on the day for Noland who finished 13-of-22 for 121 yards.

Recommended for you…

South Carolina’s special teams helped set up the next two Gamecocks scores as pressure on a punt led to good field possession setting up a score and a blocked punt led to South Carolina’s third score as Noland hit Josh Vann for a 12-yard strike with 11:49 to play in the first half.

South Carolina led 29-0 at the half. The Gamecocks added two big play touchdowns in the second half with Zaquandre White breaking loose for a 63-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Jordan Burch returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown for the final score.

EIU had two good second half drives end with penalties or a turnover as the Panthers had 109 yards of offense in the game. Tyler Hamilton caught five passes for 32 yards as the South Carolina native was able to play in front of a good number of friends and family.

Jordan Vincent led EIU with eight tackles. Kaelin Drakeford had five tackles including a sack and forced fumble which created EIU’s first turnover gained of the season.

EIU (0-2) plays at Dayton next week in what will be the first game of the season for the Flyers as they had their opener today canceled due to COVID-19 issues with their opponent.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.