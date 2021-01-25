Watch now: Eastern Illinois quarterback Harry Woodbery is mastering the Panthers' offense

"There is knowing the offense by knowing the play and the routes, and then there is really knowing this offense,” Woodbery said. “When (the coach) calls this play, this is what he is thinking versus this look (from the defense). This is something that you get as you grow and know people and what they like to run and where they want the ball to go. It's the biggest growth for me and that's been pretty awesome going into year two with a long offseason.”

Also critically important to Woodbery is the Panthers' offensive line, which is gaining experience after mostly being made up of true freshmen last season.

“It was amazing to watch those guys grow over the season and I think they did an awesome job stepping up to the plate as true freshmen,” Woodbery said. “I was lucky that I got the redshirt and so I can only imagine what it was like to have a baptism by fire. Obviously there were times when we had some busts and some mistakes, but that is all part of growth. It's a learning experience and they have taken every opportunity to learn from those things.”