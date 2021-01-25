Watch now: Eastern Illinois quarterback Harry Woodbery is mastering the Panthers' offense

CHARLESTON — When Eastern Illinois quarterback Harry Woodbery leaves football practice, the action doesn’t come to an end.
Woodbury is roommates with teammate and last year’s leading receiver Isaiah Hill, and the two are just as connected in competition as they are on the field.
“(Isaiah) is ultra-competitive and I live with him and we compete every day in everything,” Woodbery said. “(We play) video games and we compete over who can cook the best meal. Sometimes it's a little pointless but it's all in good fun.”
Woobery, Hill and the Panthers have had a lot of time to fill since their last season ended Nov. 23, 2019, in a 35-7 loss to Austin Peay. It was the end to a tough 1-11, 1-7 OVC season that was also head coach Adam Cushing’s first leading the program after a long career as an assistant at Northwestern. The 2020 season was delayed until spring 2021, and while some Ohio Valley Conference teams played some non-conference games in the fall, EIU did not.
The Panthers will finally get back on the field Feb. 21 at University of Tennessee-Martin.
"It has been the longest off-season in football history for us here. It's going to be great to get out there on the field and let it loose,” Woodbery said. “We have been grinding in the fall and over the Christmas break. We all love the sport and that's why we worked hard in the offseason. That's why we're on the field when it's 15 degrees outside.”
Cushing’s arrival meant an offensive scheme shift away from the air raid offense under former coach Kim Dameron. Cushing has seen Woodbery’s mastery of offense grow over the offseason.
“Harry’s progress on the field from game one to the end of the season was fantastic. What's more exciting is what he has done this offseason and his understanding of the system,” Cushing said. “He is an incredibly bright young man and a hard worker. His understanding of the system has grown to the point that when he steps out there he knows every little intricacy.”
Woodbery (1,632 yards passing, 10 TDs last season) can tell that difference in himself, and with the top three Panthers receivers returning in Hill (57 receptions, 569 yards, four TDs), Jaelin Benefield (39 catches, 299 yards, 2 TDs) and Robbie Lofton (28 catches, 296 yards), the offense could be much improved.
"There is knowing the offense by knowing the play and the routes, and then there is really knowing this offense,” Woodbery said. “When (the coach) calls this play, this is what he is thinking versus this look (from the defense). This is something that you get as you grow and know people and what they like to run and where they want the ball to go. It's the biggest growth for me and that's been pretty awesome going into year two with a long offseason.”
Also critically important to Woodbery is the Panthers' offensive line, which is gaining experience after mostly being made up of true freshmen last season.
“It was amazing to watch those guys grow over the season and I think they did an awesome job stepping up to the plate as true freshmen,” Woodbery said. “I was lucky that I got the redshirt and so I can only imagine what it was like to have a baptism by fire. Obviously there were times when we had some busts and some mistakes, but that is all part of growth. It's a learning experience and they have taken every opportunity to learn from those things.”
The OVC has scheduled most of its games on Sundays, giving EIU’s games an added sense of gravitas this season. The recent announcement that former EIU quarterback Tony Romo will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame has also brought EIU's strong quarterback legacy front and center for Woodbery.
“You grow up as a kid dreaming about playing on Sundays, so it's going to be awesome,” Woodbery said. “We talk about it all the time in this program— that it stands on the backs of giants. There is a ton of football history here and a ton of guys who were here and went on to do great things.
“It is an honor to be a part of this program and to play behind those guys and push yourself to be that good.”
EIU alumn in the NFL
Lenny High
Bill Glenn
Ray Fisher
Ted Petersen
Jeff Gossett
Jeff Christensen
Kevin Gray
Robert Williams
Evan Araposthathis
Mel Black
Sean Payton
Chris Geile
Roy Banks
John Jurkovic
Brad Fichtel
Ray McElroy
Bob Rosenstiel
Chris Watson
Tony Romo
Pierre Walters
Jimmy Garoppolo
Mike Shanahan
Brad Childress
Mike Heimerdinger
Greg McMahon
John Teerlinck
Randy Melvin
Ryan Pace
