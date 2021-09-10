Watch now: In Week 2, Eastern Illinois football faces Dayton University for first time ever

As the Panthers (0-2) head to the University of Dayton on Saturday, for the first time in school history, the Flyers haven't played a game in 651 days after making the decision to not play in the 2020 season due to COVID. Dayton's Week 1 opponent Robert Morris did not play last week due to COVID as well.

"(Our research) is going back to that older stuff and trying to project forward with the personnel that they have now," EIU head football coach Adam Cushing said. "I know they are a really, really well-coached football team.

"You look at (head coach Rick Chamberlain) over the years and this is a team that does not beat themselves. They have a really good quarterback. They have a really good running back. They're going to be a little bit younger on the on the offensive line, but they've got an All-American at safety and he is a great football player."

The Flyers are led by senior quarterback Jack Cook (2,697 yards passing, 33 TDs in 2019) and running back Jake Chisholm (1,147 yards rushing, 8 TDs in 2019). Chisholm and safety Brandon Easterling (six interceptions, three fumbles in 2019) were named third-team preseason Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) All-Americans.

EIU quarterback Chris Katrenick started at quarterback against South Carolina, as the Duke University transfer went the distance under center. Katrenick passed for 78 yards, going 13-of-21 with two interceptions. It was Katrenick’s first career start at the college level. During four seasons at Duke, he appeared in eight games passing for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Katrenick and Otto Kuhns, who started Week 1, could see action under center against Dayton.

"I thought Chris did a great job stepping in and and he certainly battled. He got hit a bunch in that game and you know we've got to give the O-line a better protection plan. We've got to coach them up a little bit better. We've got to get the running backs to protect him better," Cushing said. "He had an incredible amount of poise in the game. I was proud with the way that he went in there and battled. Especially after the first play of an interception that gets batted up in the air. He didn't let it rattle him or take him off his game.

"You see in both guys over the last two games, both quarterbacks, they play a very similar game. They both can make some plays with their feet and they both can stretch plays, which is hard to do at practice."

A bright spot in the Panthers season has been the return game of Matt Judd, who was a preseason first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection as kick returner.

"Matt is fearless, that is probably the the word I would describe Matt as. He's one of those guys that wants to return every single ball. He doesn't care," Cushing said. "We give him guidelines, and the great part about him is he takes the coaching but he'll look at you a little bit sideways when you tell him that this one is a fair catch if it goes into the end zone. He's thinks he's scoring every play, which is what the great ones have. He thinks he's going to make a big play.

"He really believes in the guys around him. Every time that he's had a strong return, he's the first guy talking about the guys that have been blocking for him."

Here's a look at the game:

Time: Saturday at noon

Location: Welcome Stadium in Dayton, Ohio

Radio: 88.9 WEIU-FM

TV: Facebook Live

Series: This is the first ever meeting between Eastern Illinois and the University of Dayton.

Next Game: Sat., Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. vs. Illinois State.

Notes: Dayton returns to action for the first time in 658 days after opting out of the 2020-21 season and then having their scheduled opener canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with their opponent. It will be the second opponent this year that EIU faces that has not played since the 2019 season. Seven players on the active roster are Ohio natives including Otto Kuhns, AJ Sanders, Matt Spofford, Phoenix Porter, Simon France, Matthew Bean and Logen Neidhardt. EIU had its streak of 16 consecutive games with forcing at least one turnover snapped in the Week Zero game at Indiana State. In the shortened 2021 spring season EIU had ten turnovers gained (five interceptions / five fumble recoveries).

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

