Watch now: 'It feels like home to me:' Marty Simmons introduced as Eastern Illinois' new men's basketball coach

"I had a chance to talk to the players and I'm really impressed. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work with them and teach them," Simmons said. "I got to talk with athletic director Michaels about the student-athlete experience and it is something that is huge with Tom — that their experience here is so good that they want to come back and they want to share those experiences with everyone else.

"(The transfer portal) is a game changer in college athletics. We want all of our players to stay here and you are constantly recruiting, even your current players. It starts with recruiting and making sure that the qualify of young person fits our style of play and fits our team. If we do those things and do them well, we will be in good shape."

Glassman said he sees Simmons' hiring as a new beginning for Panthers' athletics.

"It is an exciting time for us. We had a hard year with COVID and spectators weren't able to come out to the games to watch the EIU Panthers play," Glassman said. "I appreciated everyone's patience as we have gone through the pandemic and everything we have had to do to continue our athletics. We are going to have a beautiful reset next year. A new coach and we are going to be in-person to watch our teams go. It will be a wonderful time."

