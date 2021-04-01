Watch now: 'It feels like home to me:' Marty Simmons introduced as Eastern Illinois' new men's basketball coach

CHARLESTON — Before Marty Simmons coaches his first game as Eastern Illinois' new men's basketball coach, he has a long history with his home court at Lantz Arena.
The arena was the location of the super-sectional games when Simmons guided Lawrenceville to consecutive Class A state championships in the 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons. Simmons' 2,986 career points were the third-most in Illinois history when he graduated in 1983 and he was selected by the IHSA as one of the 100 Legends of the IHSA Boys Basketball Tournament.
"My high school days were a really, really good time for me when we were able to come up here and play in the tournaments," Simmons said. "I really want to be here and I have a lot of memories from high school. I didn't grow up here but in a lot of ways it feels like home to me.
"The experiences I had when I played here at Lantz Gym ... those fans would come out and watch us play and support us. I'm eager to get to this community and talk about our vision.
"My memories are that we had this place filled to the top and, when it is rocking like that, it is one of the best college basketball atmospheres in the country."
Simmons played two seasons for Indiana before transferring to the University of Evansville for two seasons. Following a head coaching stint at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Simmons became head coach at Evansville for 12 seasons. He has spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Clemson, helping lead the Tigers to an NCAA Tournament berth. They lost to Rutgers in the first round, 60-56.
"It was always wonderful to see the enthusiasm that Marty had on the court. There was true passion. He loves the game and he loved the players and made them know that ... and he also made the referees know that," EIU president David Glassman said. "It was fun to watch him. I am so incredibly proud to make Marty a member of the EIU family."
EIU athletic director Tom Michaels described a very strong candidate pool for the position and that Simmons' coaching ability stood out.
"What was crystal clear in the hiring process when I spoke to many individuals about Marty was that he is an extraordinary basketball coach," Michael said. "This is a special day for EIU athletics. It represents a new direction and a change in leadership for our basketball program. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Marty Simmons as our 15th coach and only the fourth coach in last 41 years."
Simmons hopes to take some of the lessons learned from the large program at Clemson and competing in the ACC to Eastern Illinois and OVC.
"Being able to coach in what many would consider the best basketball conference in the country, they are first class in every sense of the word. I know we are in Big Ten country, so I have to be careful," Simmons said. "To coach against Roy Williams, Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim and when you get through all that you actually have to prepare for what they do offensively and defensively. (I can bring) an overall diversity of ideas and the overall confidence from being at a place like Clemson and playing against that competition."
Along with a new head coach, the Panthers' (9-18, 6-14 Ohio Valley Conference) roster is one in transition. Leading scorer Marvin Johnson (15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds per game last season) and Mack Smith, who set an NCAA record for most consecutive games with a 3-pointer last season, have entered the transfer portal for next season.
"I had a chance to talk to the players and I'm really impressed. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work with them and teach them," Simmons said. "I got to talk with athletic director Michaels about the student-athlete experience and it is something that is huge with Tom — that their experience here is so good that they want to come back and they want to share those experiences with everyone else.
"(The transfer portal) is a game changer in college athletics. We want all of our players to stay here and you are constantly recruiting, even your current players. It starts with recruiting and making sure that the qualify of young person fits our style of play and fits our team. If we do those things and do them well, we will be in good shape."
Glassman said he sees Simmons' hiring as a new beginning for Panthers' athletics.
"It is an exciting time for us. We had a hard year with COVID and spectators weren't able to come out to the games to watch the EIU Panthers play," Glassman said. "I appreciated everyone's patience as we have gone through the pandemic and everything we have had to do to continue our athletics. We are going to have a beautiful reset next year. A new coach and we are going to be in-person to watch our teams go. It will be a wonderful time."
