Watch now: Zeke Lewis finding his spot on Eastern Illinois' football team

CHARLESTON — Standing on O'Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University, former Decatur St. Teresa running back Zeke Lewis is a long way from home.

The Panthers' incoming freshman was practicing under the bright stadium lights Thursday evening and wrapping up his first week of football practice after joining EIU's roster over the summer. Although the St. Teresa coaches tried to get him prepared for a scenario like this, there is nothing like experiencing the Division I practice routine first hand.

"In a way, it is similar," he said. "At St. Teresa, they were coaching us and preparing us for this type of level of competition. But when you are actually at this level of competition, you're going to recognize and see that it is different.

"You are going to feel the contact and feel the intensity. You will feel everything and how it is different. Waking up in the morning at 6 a.m., it is different than people in high school that don't wake up at six in the morning like we do. I like that commitment, getting better and finishing."

At times in Lewis' years at St. Teresa, it was hard to grab the running spotlight. Lewis would have been a No. 1 runner for many teams, but during Lewis' sophomore year, his teammate Jacardia Wright had a historic season in Illinois football history, running for 2,609 yards and 48 touchdowns. In Lewis' junior season, fellow Bulldog Denim Cook ran for 2,017 yards and 28 touchdowns. Lewis was able to break through in St. Teresa's shortened 6-0 season last year, rushing for 389 and eight touchdowns. Although his stats didn't grab the headlines, EIU running backs coach Omar Young liked what he saw and reached out to Lewis over the summer.

"At the start of the summer, I was still doing high school sports in track and I wanted to see where I could go after that. Coach Young started contacting me and I really liked EIU and I chose them," Lewis said. "I had a better connection with them and they reached out to me and we built that relationship."

EIU's running game was not dominated by a single back last season — sophomore running back Jaelin Benefield (258 yards, 1 TD) is the leading returning runner — giving anyone on the roster a chance to standout if they can find a spark.

"It feels great running out here in a new environment and getting to know the new teammates and learn what all the energy is about," Lewis said. "It is great — it took me about two days to fit in. It went really quick and that is the dynamic of this school. It is easy and quick. I'm taking it day by day, getting used to it. I'm finishing every day and continuing to get better. "

Lewis is used to running through a strong offensive line at St. Teresa, but EIU's line is quite a bit bigger. Fifth-year senior Ben Solomon, at 6-2 and 300 pounds, is an anchor on the line and can clear the way for the Panthers' runners.

"I enjoy that leadership role and that responsibility; I welcome it. The emphasis has been leadership and it doesn't have to be older guys that want to lead. It's whoever's got it that day," Solomon said. "We are extremely optimistic this season. We have a lot of experience coming back and we have a lot of competition going on in this camp — something I hadn't seen in my five years. I think it is coming together nicely for us."

The Panthers were doing a rare evening practice to get used to that environment as the team plays three early night games this season.

"The movie Groundhog Day and camp can be that way, so it is good to change it up," EIU coach Adam Cushing said. If you look at our schedule, our opener (Sat. Aug. 28 at Indiana State) is under the lights, our second game (Sat., Sept. 4 at South Carolina) is under the lights and our home opener (Sat. Sept. 18 vs. Illinois State) is under the lights. We've got to be able to build that in and get their bodies used to what that full day is like because we are a morning practice team year-round."

The late-night practice had the team energized and boisterous, which was music to Cushing's ears.

"The energy was fantastic. We say 'if you are juiceless, you are useless.' You aren't being a great teammate if you don't have the energy out here. Your energy is infectious for the guy next to you and you saw a bunch of positive energy tonight," Cushing said.

Cushing has liked what he's seen in Lewis in his limited time on the turf.

"We are thrilled to have Zeke with us and he has done a great job picking up the offense. He is an example of getting that one percent better," Cushing said. "He's a freshman and stuff goes fast when you step out on the practice field. In the opportunities he's gotten, he's hit the hole and he's done what he showed on high school video. He runs hard and runs big. He's a big back and a great teammate."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

