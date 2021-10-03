With a strong kicking game, Murray State slides by Eastern Illinois football

MURRAY, Ky. – Eastern Illinois and Murray State football both had long drives to open the game on Saturday at Stewart Stadium. Murray State cashed its drive in with an Aaron Baum field goal, EIU was turned away on its drive.

That would be the story of the first half as Murray State led 13-0 at the break on its way to a 22-6 win.

Baum hit the 46-yard field goal with 10:53 to play in the first half. He added another 41-yard kick in the second quarter, staking the Racers to a 13-0 lead. Baum tacked on a third field goal with 4:43 left in the contest, accounting for the Racers final score.

EIU was turned away on its long opening drive as the Panthers missed a 36-yard field goal attempt with 4:17 remaining in the first quarter. EIU again drove deep into Murray State territory on its second offensive drive but was stopped on a 4th and 5 attempt at the 15-yard line. It was one of four drives for EIU deep into Murray State territory during the game.

Murray State added a 14-yard touchdown run by DJ Williams in the second quarter as the Racers rushed for 183 yards in the game. Murray State's offense held the advantage in the second quarter with 200 yards of offense compared to just 11 yards for the Panthers. Damonta Witherspoon led Murray State with 141 yards on the ground including a 5-yard touchdown run at the 11:45 mark of the 3rd quarter that pushed Murray State's lead to 19-0.

EIU broke through early in the fourth quarter as back-up quarterback Chris Katrenick connected with Arron Foulkes on a streak route down the sideline for a 54-yard touchdown. Foulkes had six catches for 123 yards. Katrenick was 12-of-35 for 175 yards after entering late in the third quarter as starter Otto Kuhns was shaken up.

EIU's defense did a good job of applying pressure on Murray State as Jason Johnson and Colin Bohanek both finished with 12 tackles. Russell Dandy had three turnovers with two interceptions and a forced fumble to go with seven tackles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.