Big Ten football changes course, planning to return in fall

After more than a month of in-fighting and a bombardment of criticism, the Big Ten Conference will put on a football season this fall.

In a stunning turnaround after the league had voted not to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Ten football will return next month.

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors vote to allow football to return Tuesday night reversed its Aug. 11 decision to shut down football and all fall sports, according to reports from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and multiple other outlets. All 14 teams will play, contrary to reports Monday that some teams may opt out of the season even if the vote was in favor of playing.

The modified season is expected to start on Oct. 17, and the league will attempt to play eight games in nine weeks before playing a Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 19. The conference wants its teams to be eligible for the College Football Playoff, which will reveal its field Dec. 20.

A league schedule has not yet been announced, but is expected to be released in the coming days.