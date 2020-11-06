Charleston's Adam Drake stayed home at Eastern Illinois to play football and became a Hall of Fame player

Drake came into the Panthers program during the final two years of long-time head coach Bob Spoo’s career. As a redshirt freshman, he knew that he was just supposed to sit back and learn the ropes, and get bigger and stronger in the weight room. It was his second season with the Panthers when Drake saw some time on the field.

“I played my redshirt freshman year and came in to start a few games during the last part of the season," he said. "I had a couple of good catches and maybe two or three hundred yards which I thought was a pretty good year for a freshman. I remember the coaches at the time getting me excited and telling me how next year was going to be my year.”

His redshirt freshman season ended with 19 catches for 312 yards.

Then a coaching change happened. The Panthers hired Dino Babers to replace the retiring Spoo. Babers came to EIU following a stint at Baylor, where he had coached wide receivers, helping several players move on to play at the next level.

As changes sometimes go, that initial change did not benefit Drake, who saw his role as a sophomore during Babers' first year diminish to only five catches for 41 yards, with most of his playing time on special teams.