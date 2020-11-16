Eastern Illinois assistant football coach Joe Orozco dead at 30

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University announced Monday that Director of Football Performance Joe Orozco died this weekend.

“Coach Orozco was such a vibrant member of our athletic staff and football program,” said EIU Athletic Director Tom Michael. “It was a shock to the system to hear the news that a young person that was so full of life and energy had passed away. He was someone that brought such passion for his work, our players and the EIU football program every day. His presence will truly be missed.”

Orozco had been with the Panthers Athletic Department for just under two years, joining the staff as one of the first hires by current EIU head coach Adam Cushing.

“I’m heartbroken and cannot find the words to express my feelings about Joe," Cushing said. "He exuded passion and enthusiasm for the young men he served every minute of every day. Everyone in our program is fortunate for every second being influenced by him, me included.

“Our entire program, and lives, will have an enormous void which will never be filled, but we will honor Joe the way I know he wants: together, as a family, with extreme passion for our opportunity each day.”