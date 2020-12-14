Eastern Illinois athletic director Tom Michael a finalist for Illinois State position

NORMAL — Eastern Illinois athletic director Tom Michael is a finalist for the same position at Illinois State University.

Michael will be one of three men and a woman who will participate in virtual interviews Monday through Thursday with what a university announcement called "campus constituencies."

Michael, a former University of Illinois basketball player, is the most well-known name among the candidates. A three-time basketball captain at Illinois, Michael was employed with the Illinois for 18 years. He is in his seventh year as Eastern Illinois athletic director.

At Eastern, Michael has hired 18 head coaches, including football and women’s basketball. He is currently a member of the NCAA Division I football committee.

Other finalists are Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director and chief operating office at Utah; Tamica Smith Jones, the director of intercollegiate athletics at California-Riverside; and Derek van der Merwe, the assistant vice president and chief operating officer at Arizona.