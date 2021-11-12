Eastern Illinois cross country runners earn All-Midwest Region honors

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Just as they have for most of the season, Dustin Hatfield and Lindsey Carlson were Eastern Illinois' top finishers at the NCAA Midwest Cross Country Regional on Friday.

Hatfield placed 18th in the men's 10K race with a time of 30:43.05 earning All-Midwest Region honors for the second time in his career. Carlson was 20th in the women's 6K race with a time of 21:14.24 earning All-Midwest Region honors. The event was hosted by the University of Iowa at the Ashton Cross Country course.

Hatfield led a group of three EIU men's runners that placed in the Top 40. The Panthers finished sixth in the team standings. Oklahoma State was the men's regional champion with Wesley Kiptoo from Iowa State the individual men's champion.

Franky Romano and Jaime Marcos both had top 40 performances — Romano was 34th (31:15.01) and Marcos was 35th (31:20.58).

Carlson became the first EIU women's runner to earn All-Midwest Region honors with her 20th-place finish. Carlson posted a 6K time of 21:14.24. Teammate Kate Bushue had a top 50 performance, placing 49th (21:38.10). As a team EIU was 18th in the Regional that was won by Minnesota. Callie Logue of Iowa State was the women's individual champion.

EIU women sign 4

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois women's basketball has signed four new players for next season as national signing day opened on Wednesday.

Lyric Johnson, a 5-9 guard from Hortonville, Wis., committed to EIU in December 2020. She averaged 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.9 steals, and 2.4 assists per game for the Hortonville in her junior year.

Ella Lune, a 6-foot wing from Brimfield, also committed to EIU in December 2020. She averaged 17.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.4 blocks in her junior year, leading Brimfield to a 16-0 season and earning all-Prairieland, ICAC first team, IBCA first-team and AP honorable mention all-state honors in the process.

Sydney-James Desroches, a 6-foot wing/forward from Clarksville, Ten., who committed to EIU on October 25, averaged 11.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in her junior year at Rosview High School.

Emily Meidel, a 5-11 wing/forward from Danville, is coming to EIU by way of Lincoln Land Community College. In her first year with the Loggers in 2020-21, she averaged 22.2 points and 8.7 rebounds, leading the Mid-West Athletic Conference in both categories.

Panthers softball adds three

Eastern Illinois head softball coach Tara Archibald has announced the addition of three players for the Panthers 2023 roster — Daleny Chumbley (LHP/INF), Kendall Grover (INF) and Avary Makarewicz (C/UT).

Chumbley is a lefthanded pitcher and lefthanded hitter from Tri-City High School in Buffalo, Ill. She was a first team All-MSM selection in 2019 and 2021, earning second team All-State honors in 2019 and first team All-State honors last year. During her junior season, she was 8-1 with a 1.02 ERA, posting 140 strikeouts in 75 innings of work.

Grover is a right-handed hitting infielder from Mooresville, Ind. She has been a three-time Mid-State All-Conference selection, hitting .500 and striking out only three times in 103 at-bats with a 1.428 OPS. She tied the school record for most RBI in a season with 43.

Makarewicz is a catcher/utility player from Ripon, Wis. In 2021 she was a first team All-District and second team All-State selection after earning unanimous first-team All-Conference catcher honors. She led her travel team, the Wisconsin Heat, to the 2021 Youth Softball National Championship.

