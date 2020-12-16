Eastern Illinois football adds 23 players on signing day

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois football team announced a 23-player class on signing day Wednesday.
Here's a look at each of the recruits:
Nick Coates (5-10, 175, Defensive Back, Louisville, Ky./Male HS) – Played football for coach Chris Wolfe at Louisville Male … named All-Area as a senior helping lead team to Kentucky Class 6A State Championship game… as a junior helped lead team to Kentucky State runner-up finish… in state championship game finished with six tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack… team finished with a 14-1 record and was ranked as high as No. 11 in the USA Today Prep Top 25 poll.
Liam Conaghan (6-3, 240, Defensive Line, Glenview/Loyola Academy) – As a junior earned All-Chicago Catholic League honors and All-Area honors as team posted an 8-4 record advancing to IHSA Class 8A State quarterfinals… finished season with 47 tackles, three sacks and one fumble recovery… as a sophomore was a member of Loyola Academy team that went 11-3, winning IHSA Class 8A State title.
Simon France (6-1, 265, Offensive Line, Elyria, Ohio/Elyria HS) – Played both tackle and center on the offensive line for a team that averaged 22.3 points per game on offense during the season.
Jeremy Gelino (6-0, 220, Linebacker, Lombard/Glenbard South) – As a junior was a team captain helping school post a 6-4 record making the IHSA Class 5A state playoffs… made 69 tackles with 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.
Zachareus Gentry (6-0, 165, Defensive Back, Anna, Texas/Anna HS) – Skilled athlete that played a variety of positions for high school team including quarterback, wide receiver and safety… split time at quarterback as part of a three-player attack… on defense registered 42 tackles with four interceptions… projected to play defensive back at EIU.
Alton Jefferson (6-0, 260, Defensive Line, Louisville, Ky./Trinity) – Part of a defensive unit that allowed just six points per game during 2020 season while holding opponents to negative seven rushing yards per game and 74 passing yards per contest… defensive front unit has helped Trinity HS lead state in sacks… named All-Area after helping lead team to Kentucky Class 6A State Championship Game… as a junior helped lead team to Kentucky Class 6A State Championship as team posted a 13-2 record.
Chauncey Lee (5-9, 175, Defensive Back, Bellwood/Immaculate Conception) – Played both wide receiver and defensive back… as a junior hauled in 39 passes for 622 yards and six touchdowns… recorded 61 tackles with six interceptions as a sophomore and junior on defense… projected to play defensive back at EIU… helped lead team to IHSA Class 4A State Championship during sophomore season with a 14-0 record while team posted a 10-2 record during junior year advancing to the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Jason Moore (5-10, 190, Running Back, Chicago/De La Salle Institute) – Earned All-Chicago Catholic League honors as a junior and sophomore… during sophomore season helped team post an 8-5 record losing in the Prep Bowl championship game… set school record for touchdowns in a season scoring 20 with 13 rushing and seven receiving.
Julian Patino (5-10, 210, Kicker, Chicago/Chicago Mount Carmel) – Helped program post a 25-2 record during those seasons including a 14-0 record in 2019 as team won IHSA Class 7A State Championship… as a junior was 52-of-55 on extra point attempts with six made field goals… also served as team's punter averaging 31.5 yards per punt.
AJ Pontrelli (6-2, 205, Defensive Line, Lemont/Lemont HS) – Second team All-Area as a junior making 77 tackles with 23 tackles for loss and seven sacks… helped team post an 8-3 record advancing to the second round of the IHSA Class 6A State playoffs… earned second team All-Area as a sophomore finishing season with 19 tackles for loss and six sacks… earned All-South Suburban Conference honors.
Kinstin Reaves (6-0, 285, Defensive Line, Statesville, NC/Statesville) – Selected to play in Blue-Grey Football All-American Bowl for 2020… as a junior named to All-North Piedmont Conference recording 22 tackles for loss… helped lead team to a 12-1 record advancing to North Carolina Class 3A State playoffs second round.
Ethan Roberts (6-0, 290, Defensive Line, Lumberton, NC/Saint Paul's HS) – As a junior finished season with 100 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and four sacks… helped team post an 8-3 record advancing to the North Carolina 2AA State playoffs… earned All-Conference honors.
Blake Ruffin (6-4, 200, Safety, Louisville, Ky./Trinity HS) – Part of a defensive unit that allowed just six points per game during 2020 season while holding opponents to negative seven rushing yards per game and 74 passing yards per contest… named All-Area as a senior after helping lead team to Kentucky Class 6A State Championship game… as a junior helped lead team to Kentucky Class 6A State Championship as team posted a 13-2 record.
AJ Sanders (6-0, 185, Safety, Pickerington, Ohio/Pickerington Central HS) – Team captain that helped lead team to 11-1 record and state runner-up finish in the Ohio Division I State Playoffs… earned All-District and All-Ohio Capitol Conference Buckeye Division honors… as a senior made 49 tackles… during junior season made 53 tackles with one interception returned for touchdown… helped team win Ohio Division I State Championship.
Matthew Spofford (6-1, 200, Athlete, Painesville, Ohio/Riverside HS) – Rushed for 318 yards and two touchdowns missing three games… added 15 receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown… also played safety on defense making 13 tackles with one tackle for loss… as a senior helped team post a 6-2 record, team had only won 14 games from 2010-19 seasons… team advanced to the third round of the Ohio Division II Region 5 playoffs.
Elijawah Tolbert (6-1, 225, Linebacker, Country Club Hills/Thornton Township) – As a junior helped team post an 8-3 record advancing to the second round of the IHSA Class 7A State playoffs… played linebacker and wide receiver… earned second team All-Area honors and first team All-Southland Athletic Conference honors… finished season with 122 tackles including 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks… will play spring 2021 football in Illinois at Hillcrest.
Zach Trainor (6-1, 205, Quarterback, Milford, Mich./Walled Lake Western HS) – Named a Michigan Mr. Football candidate as a senior breaking school record for career passing yards… as a senior passed for 2,212 yards with 19 touchdowns in a shortened eight game season… was 150-of-238 for a 63 percent completion rate… as a junior passed for 3,845 yards and 44 touchdowns completing 74.5 percent… added 337 rushing yards to earn Metro Detroit Dream Team Honors and All-State 1-2 First Team honors… led team to Michigan Division 2 state semifinals.
Collin Tyson (6-0, 185, Defensive Back, Kansas City, Mo./Platte County R-3 HS) – Helped team win Suburban Blue regular season title while posting a 13-2 record… team lost in the Missouri Class 5 State Championship game… named first team All-Conference and All-District as a senior… as a junior helped team reach the Missouri Class 4 State Championship game.
Jack Valente (6-4, 250, Offensive Line & Long Snapper, Batavia/Batavia HS) – Was long snapper on special teams but also saw time at tight end and defensive line… Rated No. 19 long snapper at Kohl's Football and Kicking Camps… as a junior helped team post a 9-3 record advancing to the IHSA Class 7A state playoff quarterfinals… also lettered in basketball and lacrosse.
Sereno Winn (6-1, 165, Defensive Back, Cincinnati, Ohio/Walnut Hills HS) – As a junior was named a second team All-Eastern Cincinnati Conference selection… finished season with two interceptions and did not have any passes completed against him during man-to-man coverage during the season… Was injured prior to senior season and did not play.
Ben Mason (6-3, 290, Offensive Line, Lucas, Texas/Lovejoy HS/Navarro College) – Transfer from Navarro College... Began career in spring of 2019 as a 'Blueshirt" at SMU before playing one season at Blinn JC in 2019… participated in the 2018 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl… All-Conference and All-Area selection at offensive center, ranked No. 29 offensive center in the nation… helped team post an 8-3 record racking up more than 4,900 yards of total offense.
Michael McNicholas (6-4, 310, Offensive Line, Lombard/Lombard Montini HS/Kent State University) – Transfer from Kent State University… redshirted 2019 season… named to All-Chicago Catholic League team… played in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in 2019… was a member of 2015 IHSA Class 6A State Championship team and helped lead team to Class 5A state runner-up finish as a senior posting a 12-2 record.
Dakota Kerr (6-4, 275, Offensive Line, Brownstown, Mich./Woodhaven HS/College of DuPage) – Transfer from College of Dupage… helped team win Downriver League title as a senior as team posted a 10-1 record advancing to the second round of the Michigan Division I state playoffs… offense averaged 36.2 points per game during senior year.
'A vibrant member of our athletic staff'
Came from Northwestern
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald statement
Started as intern
Statement from EIU head coach Adam Cushing
Orozco
Our hearts are heavy for our @EIUPantherFB and @NUFBFamily families after hearing about the loss of Coach Joe Orozco,@eiufbstrength. Thank you for all you did to support your players and Uplifting Athletes. RIP Coach! https://t.co/FGRTjJ1waW pic.twitter.com/D5dP2lRjYv— Uplifting Athletes (@UpliftingAth) November 16, 2020
Orozco
The world lost a bright light today in Joe Orozco. My deepest condolences to his family and the coaches and players of the Northwestern and EIU football programs. Our North Central football family is devastated. A truly amazing human being gone way too soon.— Jeff Thorne (@cardhcjt) November 16, 2020
RIP Joe. pic.twitter.com/U7m196j1SV
Orozco
Our thoughts & prayers are with the family of Joe Orozco (‘08) who passed away— Andrew Athletics (@vjabolts) November 16, 2020
He was a 2 sport athlete for @VJA_FOOTBALL & @BoltsTrack
He was the Director Of Football Performance at Eastern Illinois & served as an ASST Football Performance Coach at Northwestern
RIP Joe pic.twitter.com/9HJkkumZJo
Orozco
Our deepest condolences to the Orozco family, and to the coaches and players of the EIU football program. RIP Joe. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/fiICsw8epS— NCC Football (@football_ncc) November 16, 2020
Orozco
The @EIU_Panthers Athletic Department mourns the loss of @EIUPantherFB Director of Performance Joe Orozco who passed away over the weekend... Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all the people's lives he touched...https://t.co/LZNLO9fP2J pic.twitter.com/C8gJK6HQZ9— Eastern Illinois Athletics (@EIU_Panthers) November 16, 2020
Orozco
