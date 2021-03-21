Eastern Illinois football beats Tennessee Tech for first win of the season

CHARLESTON — Colin Bohanek had a crucial interception in the final minutes that helped Eastern Illinois seal a 28-20 win over Tennessee Tech on Sunday afternoon at O'Brien Field.

Bohanek's was the third interception of the day for the Panthers defense as Mark Williams and Anthony Shockey also had picks for EIU.

A big special teams play on the first series of the game helped EIU get started as DeAirious Smith blocked a Tennessee Tech punt that Marcus Bornslater would recover in the end zone to put EIU up 7-0.

EIU added a short Jaelin Benefield touchdown run midway through the first quarter to build a 14-0 lead. The Panthers held the lead for the day taking a 21-10 lead to the half.

D.J. Worthy had a 30-yard touchdown reception for TTU in the second quarter while Hayden Olsen knocked home a 51-yard field goal.

EIU added a pair of Arron Foulkes touchdown receptions to close out the second quarter (17-yards) and midway through the third quarter (36-yards).

Tennessee Tech closed the scoring in the fourth quarter with another Olson field goal and Willie Miller 2-yard run.

Jason Johnson led an active EIU defense with 15 tackles and a sack. Tim Varga and Bohanek each had eight tackles.