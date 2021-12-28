Eastern Illinois football hires Joe Davis as offensive coordinator

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois head football coach Adam Cushing announced the hiring of Joe Davis as the Panthers new offensive coordinator.

Davis comes to EIU from UAlbany, where he served as the associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Davis mentored three All-American selections during his time with the Great Danes including coaching the 2019 runner-up for the Jerry Rice Award, Jeff Undercuffler. Davis joined the UAlbany staff in 2018 and helped the team break 21 school records during his time. UAlbany averaged 31.4 points per game in 2019 and advanced to the FCS playoffs.

Prior to his time at UAlbany, Davis worked at two other FCS programs, having success as an offensive play caller. He worked as the passing game coordinator at Fordham for two seasons, during which time the Rams starting quarterback became the program's career leader in touchdown passes.

Davis was the offensive coordinator at Northern Iowa in 2015 when the Panthers set the school record for rushing yards with two 1,000 yard rushers. UNI advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2015 FCS playoffs, beating EIU in the opening round of the playoffs that season.

Davis played quarterback at Adrian College in Michigan. He played professionally in Vienna, Austria, the National Indoor Football League and Arena Football League.

He began his coaching career as the quarterbacks coach at Wayne State in 2003 before becoming the assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Park University.

Davis worked as the offensive coordinator at Wheaton College from 2009-12 with his offensive units averaging 35 points and 400 yards per game during his time with the program. He then worked at Shippensburg as the offensive coordinator for two seasons with the school setting 55 school records over a two-year period.

"Offensively, Joe has had success scoring points by utilizing his personnel to create mismatches. With our returning skill talent on offense and experience at offensive line, he will certainly have flexibility to attack defenses a number of different ways," Cushing said.

