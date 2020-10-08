Eastern Illinois football schedule for spring released by Ohio Valley Conference

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — The Ohio Valley Conference released the 2020 conference schedule, with Eastern Illinois opening the season Feb. 21 at Tennessee-Martin.

Each of the eight OVC schools participating in spring football will play seven conference games beginning on Sunday, Feb. 21. Most games will be played on Sundays. All teams in the OVC will have a bye week on March 6, the week of the OVC Basketball Championship.

Eastern Kentucky won't participate in the spring OVC season. The Colonels are playing a nine-game fall season. They're 1-3 following an 33-30 loss to Houston Baptist on Oct. 3. They travel to Troy on Oct. 17.

EIU will play four of its seven games at O’Brien Field. The Panthers will host Southeast Missouri, Tennessee Tech, Jacksonville State and Austin Peay, with three of the four home dates on Sunday afternoons.

The remaining three road games at UT Martin, Tennessee State and Murray State will also be played on Sunday afternoons. The lone exception for all OVC teams is the weekend of April 3-4 when teams will play on Saturday afternoon because of Easter weekend.