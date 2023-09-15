CHARLESTON — The Mid-America Classic trophy makes a return to O’Brien Field on Saturday.

The Eastern Illinois football team hopes it will be staying when it hosts Illinois State in a 2 p.m. nonconference game.

At 1-1, Eastern opened with an impressive 27-0 blanking of Indiana State before falling to FBS program Bowling Green 38-15.

The 2-0 Redbirds are ranked 25th nationally by the American Football Coaches Association after wins over Dayton (41-0) and Western Illinois (34-18).

In a series that dates back to 1901, ISU holds a 59-42-9 edge entering the 111th game. The Redbirds are riding a five-game rivalry winning streak and have won the last four in Charleston.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s why we play college football,” said ISU coach Brock Spack, an Eastern assistant coach in the 1980s. “It’s a trophy game and it means a lot to both schools.”

EIU is led by Panthers quarterback Pierce Holley. The transfer from Georgetown has thrown for over 4,500 yards at the college level. For Eastern thus far, Holley is 40 of 62 for 494 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

“He has a very good arm and he runs good enough,” Spack said. “He’s made a difference in their offense, no doubt about it.”

Kevin Daniels paces the Panthers with 135 yards on the ground, while five Eastern receivers have at least five receptions.

ISU’s rushing attack has averaged 234.5 yards with Mason Blakemore atop the chart at 245 yards. He's backed up by Wenkers Wright and Cole Mueller.

Redbird quarterback Zack Annexstad has completed 41 of 56 passes for 440 yard and two TDs. He has yet to be intercepted.

Linebacker Elijawah Tolbert leads the Panthers defense with 22 tackles. Daniel Luoma handled the kickoff duties for a second straight week for EIU as the native of Finland is averaging 63.1 yards per kickoff with two touchbacks. A blocking tight end by trade, Luoma caught his first career pass at Bowling Green with a five yard reception.

ISU is expected to be without slot receiver Jalen Carr (hamstring) and cornerback Mark Cannon Jr. (shoulder).

The rivalry is the eighth longest played non-Ivy League FCS series between schools (16th overall among FCS schools counting Ivy League). The schools first met in 1901, with EIU winning 28-0.

The schools began playing for a traveling trophy in the rivalry with the 100th meeting of the series on Sept. 1, 2011 (a 33-26 EIU win). The two schools have missed playing just three times since World War II — in 1996 because of conference realignment, in 2001 because of 9/11 and in 2020 because of COVID.

The Redbirds are 9-4 in the Mid-America Classic under Spack, who is three shy of the 100-win milestone at 97-65.