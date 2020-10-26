Eastern Illinois University wraps up fall practices with eye on February opener

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Xzavier Shugars picked off two passes for the Panthers defense, including one to end the scrimmage as the offense was in a two-minute drill. The defense tacked on two more turnovers, which counted for three points each in the scrimmage scoring system. Jordan Jackson had an interception with the defense also coming up with a fumble recovery.

On the offensive side of the ball, Stone Galloway knocked home a short field goal for the first points of the day for the offense. Will Shumpert hauled in a long pass for the other offensive score of the scrimmage.

The offense had one other drive inside the red zone midway through the scrimmage with the defense making a goal line stand on fourth-and-two. Michael Jarosz and Marcus Bornslater combined for the tackle to force a turnover on downs.

Jason Johnson, an All-OVC Newcomer selection last season, summarized practices.

“It was really exciting but we are ready to get back to it," Johnson said. "We have been out of games for a year, so we’re ready to play in February.”

