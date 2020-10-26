Eastern Illinois University wraps up fall practices with eye on February opener

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois football wrapped up its 15 practice spring football practices on Saturday afternoon with an offense vs. defense scrimmage at O’Brien Field.
The defense walked away with bragging rights, winning the scrimmage 21-10.
Eastern Illinois head coach Adam Cushing said he was pleased with the Panthers' work over the past month.
“We had absolutely incredible growth," said Cushing, in his second year coaching EIU. "We embraced getting one day better and I can guarantee you we are 15 days better. After the passion we had out here on the football field today, I’m so excited to get back on the field on January 21 when we can start practicing again."
The Ohio Valley Conference elected to move its football season to the spring of 2021 because of COVID-19, and the Panthers will open the seven-game, conference-only schedule on Feb. 21 at UT Martin. EIU has home dates at O’Brien Field against Southeast Missouri (Feb. 28), Tennessee Tech (March 21), Jacksonville State (April 3) and Austin Peay (April 11).
Senior Xzavier Shugars picked off two passes for the Panthers defense, including one to end the scrimmage as the offense was in a two-minute drill. The defense tacked on two more turnovers, which counted for three points each in the scrimmage scoring system. Jordan Jackson had an interception with the defense also coming up with a fumble recovery.
On the offensive side of the ball, Stone Galloway knocked home a short field goal for the first points of the day for the offense. Will Shumpert hauled in a long pass for the other offensive score of the scrimmage.
The offense had one other drive inside the red zone midway through the scrimmage with the defense making a goal line stand on fourth-and-two. Michael Jarosz and Marcus Bornslater combined for the tackle to force a turnover on downs.
Jason Johnson, an All-OVC Newcomer selection last season, summarized practices.
“It was really exciting but we are ready to get back to it," Johnson said. "We have been out of games for a year, so we’re ready to play in February.”
