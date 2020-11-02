Eastern Illinois' Vincent Webb took advantage of his opportunity and turned into a Hall of Fame career

As a freshman resdshirting during the 2002 season, in addition to sitting back and watching the older players play, Webb also realized an opportunity might present itself. So he set his mind towards the goal of working hard and making sure he was ready to seize any chance that might present itself.

“One of my best summers for training was heading into that 2003 season because I knew that after all those guys graduated there were going to be opportunities," he said. "When I came in, we brought in about three or four running backs. Of course, we were losing a great back like J.R. (Taylor), so I knew I had to be prepared. Andre Raymond was an All-American, all-purpose guy. He ended up getting hurt early that year and gave me the opportunity to play.”

Webb led the Panthers in rushing that season with 593 yards, the first of four straight seasons he led EIU in rushing. The next three years he rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each season culminating with 1,405 yards during his senior campaign.

During each of his seasons, the Panthers featured a different offensive coordinator, but Webb noticed that the offensive philosophy remained somewhat constant during that time. He learned first-hand why that was, when as a sophomore and junior, his running back position coach was also the Panthers head coach — Bob Spoo.