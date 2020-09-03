'Game-changer': Rapid, daily virus testing coming to Pac-12

Doug Bryant, president and CEO of Quidel Corporation, said the company has agreements with several schools that are already using its rapid tests.

He declined to say which schools, and added the partnership with the Pac-12 is different from its other deals because the company will be providing the conference with the capacity for daily COVID-19 testing.

"Within the last month, we have doubled our shipping capacity," Bryant said. "As we continue to ramp up production, we will have the ability to help other conferences if asked."

Back in August, when the Pac-12 postponed its season, its medical advisors had recommended the frequency of testing athletes be dictated by the seven-day rate of positive tests and daily new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the counties where each school is located.

At the time, that meant Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, Southern California and UCLA would all have needed to test athletes daily. Several other schools would have been required to test every other day.

Scott said when the conference made its decision to postpone fall sports it did not think it would have access to this kind of rapid testing until November at the earliest.