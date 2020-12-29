'Losing is not OK,' new Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller exudes passion for job

In his latest stop at Wyoming, Miller joined the Cowboy staff in 2019 as offensive line coach and was promoted to offensive run-game coordinator in addition to his offensive line duties for the 2020 season. In his first season coaching the offensive line, the Cowboys were one of a named to the 2019 Joe Moore Award Honor Roll, honoring the top collegiate offensive line unit in the nation. Wyoming’s offensive line also paved the way for the Cowboys to rank No. 2 in the Mountain West Conference and No. 23 in the nation in rushing offense in 2019, averaging 214.8 rushing yards per game.

He's had stops at Minnesota, Ohio, Air Force, New Mexico State and Florida Atlantic, but all of the ethos were the same.

“I want the meanest, toughest, nastiest dudes on the field," Miller said. "That’s what I’ve done at all the places I’ve been. That’s the way we fostered things at Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio, Wyoming, you name it. I think that’s the only way to play the game. Regardless of your formation structure, you still have those five up front and we’re going to knock people around and that’s what we want to do.

“I think that’s going to be the Illinois way, playing a physical brand of football."