Lovie Smith fired as Illinois football coach
Lovie Smith fired as Illinois football coach

Illinois Rutgers Football

Lovie Smith is out as the Illinois football coach, according to multiple reports.

 Adam Hunger, Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith has been relieved as the head coach at Illinois, the program announced on Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Rod Smith will coach the final game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Penn State (FS1).

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith watches practices.

“Lovie Smith led the Illinois football program with unquestioned integrity during his nearly five years of service,” Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “I have tremendous respect for Coach Smith and will always be grateful to him for providing a steady, experienced hand at a time when our program required stability. His unshakeable leadership, never more needed than during this pandemic, will be forever remembered.

“Nonetheless, based on extensive evaluation of the program’s current state and future outlook, I have concluded the program is not progressing at the rate we should expect at this advanced stage in Coach Smith’s tenure. To achieve our competitive objectives, I believe new leadership of the football program is required. I will always look fondly on the time Lovie and I have spent together. I wish him and MaryAnne nothing but the best.”

 

GALLERY: A look at the career of Lovie Smith

The Illini, a team Smith touted as the best in his tenure, went 2-6 this season with wins over Nebraska and Rutgers, but was largely uncompetitive in games against Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Northwestern. The move came one day after a 28-10 loss to Northwestern in Evanston. No official announcement has come from the school. The firing comes three days before the beginning of the early signing period.

Smith was hired on March 7, 2016, and was the first major hire of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman. 

Smith, 62, went 17-39 in his tenure at Illinois and 10-33 in the Big Ten Conference. He elected for a massive rebuild, beginning in 2017, opting to play freshmen to set the foundation of the team. That was supposed to set the tone for the best team, on paper, that Smith has had. It was aided by impact transfers to bridge the gaps.

Though 2020 was a unique season given the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois did not meet the expectations it touted before the season. Missing starting quarterback Brandon Peters for three games after a positive COVID-19 test and several key starters for two weeks because of contact tracing certainly didn’t help the Illini.

Recruiting never took off under Smith. He finished no higher than 46th in the nation in recruiting classes and 10th in the Big Ten in 2017, his first true class, according to 247Sports. In 2018 his class as ranked No. 54 in the nation and 12 in the conference. It was ranked No. 53 in the nation and 13th in the Big Ten in 2019 and the 2020 class, which included no in-state players, finished 88th in the nation and last in the conference. Smith used the the transfer portal, successfully in most cases, to boost the talent on the roster.

Smith helped rebuild the foundation of a program that was decimated by the Tim Beckman scandal before Bill Cubit took over the team for one season. Under Smith, Illinois built the $79.2 million Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center. Smith struggled in his first two seasons before a four-win year in 2018 set the table for last season, where the Illini made their first bowl game since 2014. 

Illinois football head coach Lovie Smith wears a face shield during Tuesday's practice.

Prior to getting back in the college ranks, Smith was head coach with the Bears for nine seasons and had an 81-63 record that included three NFC North championships and an appearance in the 2007 Super Bowl. He lasted just two seasons at Tampa Bay and was fired after an 8-24 record.

The Illini’s best finish under Smith was fourth place in the Big Ten West Division in 2019 after leading Illinois to two of the most historic wins in school history.

He was also the defensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams when the Rams went to the Super Bowl in 2002.

Beginning immediately, the athletic program will launch a national search to identify Coach Smith’s successor, the program announced.

This story will be updated.

 

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

