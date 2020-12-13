Lovie Smith fired as Illinois football coach

Recruiting never took off under Smith. He finished no higher than 46th in the nation in recruiting classes and 10th in the Big Ten in 2017, his first true class, according to 247Sports. In 2018 his class as ranked No. 54 in the nation and 12 in the conference. It was ranked No. 53 in the nation and 13th in the Big Ten in 2019 and the 2020 class, which included no in-state players, finished 88th in the nation and last in the conference. Smith used the the transfer portal, successfully in most cases, to boost the talent on the roster.