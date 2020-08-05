NCAA hands authority to decide on fall sports to each of its divisions

“I don’t know what the premise is, but I assume they want us to go to training camp and see how we handle it,” Spack said. “I just want the opportunity to try to get it done.

"We’re going to do everything we can to give these kids a chance to play. The kids are excited about playing. The support staff is doing all we can do. Hopefully we can make it happen. Our main objective is to have fun, and we want to do this in a safe manner for the health of everyone involved, our players and staff.”

ISU also announced Wednesday that media and spectators will not allowed to attend football practices until further notice.

The MVC decided in late July that fall sports other than football would not start competition until Sept. 18 and would play conference-only seasons in volleyball and soccer.

Among the requirements, according to the NCAA, to hold fall championships include "postseason contests must be conducted within enhanced safety protocols for student-athletes and essential athletics personnel.

"These safety enhancements will include regular testing, separation of college athletes and essential personnel from all other nonessential personnel, and physical distancing and masking policies during all aspects of noncompetition."