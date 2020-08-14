Ohio Valley Conference postpones fall sports including football until spring

“After careful deliberation, weighing all the factors as presented, and given the current uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the OVC Board of Presidents voted to postpone the Conference’s fall sports to the spring," said Beth DeBauche, OVC Commissioner.

All of the EIU non-conference games have been canceled, but the conference season will move to the spring.

Eastern Illinois football coach Adam Cushing said, “I think the last month it has been going back and forth. We consistently have been trying to find ways to make it possible to get out on the field. There are certainly ways that we found. We found creative ways to move things forward with athletic director Tom Michael’s leadership we continued to prioritize a healthy and well-being practice. There are an amount of unknowns especially with players lining up against each other. I think in the end the smartest thing we can do is create some time and get to know more about the virus and how to do this safely. “

Some people tell Cushing well you have known about the virus for six months.