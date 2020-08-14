Ohio Valley Conference postpones fall sports including football until spring

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents announced Friday after two days of meetings fall competition has been postponed.
Championships in the sports of football, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball will be delayed because of concerns and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision also includes the fall competitive schedules for men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis as well as the non-traditional competition seasons for baseball and softball.
The OVC, which was the last FCS conference to make a decision, said football-playing institutions that are able to demonstrate a team’s willingness and readiness to compete based on the NCAA’s Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition and the NCAA’s mental health guidance are approved to play up to four nonconference scheduled games.
“The players have been here and practicing on and off and now there is some finality to it,” said Eastern Illinois University’s Rich Moser, the Associate Athletic Director/Media and public relations. “We expected the decision Thursday, but I got a note saying the presidents have adjourned and they will meet again Friday and that no decision was made.”
In making its determination, the Board asked the conference membership to develop plans for conference competition and championships in the spring semester for the impacted sports.
“After careful deliberation, weighing all the factors as presented, and given the current uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the OVC Board of Presidents voted to postpone the Conference’s fall sports to the spring," said Beth DeBauche, OVC Commissioner.
All of the EIU non-conference games have been canceled, but the conference season will move to the spring.
Eastern Illinois football coach Adam Cushing said, “I think the last month it has been going back and forth. We consistently have been trying to find ways to make it possible to get out on the field. There are certainly ways that we found. We found creative ways to move things forward with athletic director Tom Michael’s leadership we continued to prioritize a healthy and well-being practice. There are an amount of unknowns especially with players lining up against each other. I think in the end the smartest thing we can do is create some time and get to know more about the virus and how to do this safely. “
Some people tell Cushing well you have known about the virus for six months.
“That is not true we have had about a month of actual football activities,” said Cushing. “I think we don’t have enough information to move safely yet. Some days I would think yes, it looks like we are sloping towards football in the fall and others I would not. We worked with our epidemiologist on the best practices. We worked through logistics and just getting water on the sidelines was tough as they need to be hydrated.”
Cushing felt that when the conferences started moving their games to the spring they would probably do the same.
“When 13 of the FCS conferences administrators and athletic directors put their heads together and no one has a great plan then it is time to move on to another,” said Cushing. “I am certainly disappointed for the student-athletes who have poured a lot into football and would love to play. The most important thing during this time is what I told the parents during recruiting that I would take care of them and treat them like they are my own sons or daughters. “
