Report: Big Ten considering football restart options from Thanksgiving weekend through post-Super Bowl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We began the week assuming the Big Ten might roll out its winter plan for the resumption of football.

We end the week with a season that, depending on who you believe, could start either Thanksgiving weekend or after Groundhog Day or some time in between.

Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday morning that the Big Ten is considering a schedule of at least eight games that would begin Thanksgiving weekend. Multiple other reports confirmed that option.

A source told cleveland.com that Ohio State believes the Thanksgiving weekend start could work. The same source said the program is keeping its optimism for any particular plan in check. Big Ten presidents and chancellors decided to postpone the fall sports season six days after announcing a revised scheduled and allowing the start of preseason camp.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day had originally supported a January start because he felt it would make it more likely that NFL Draft-eligible underclassmen might play another season. A late fall start could presumably make that even more likely.