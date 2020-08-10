SEC pushing forward with season, reports say, as Big Ten poised to postpone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The college football season sits in a precarious position, as its two biggest conferences are reportedly heading in different directions on whether or not fall sports should happen, according to various reports.

AL.com, ESPN's Paul Finebaum and radio host Dan Patrick are among the outlets reporting that the Southeastern Conference is standing firm on its plans to play college football in the fall despite numerous published reports that the Big Ten intends to postpone fall football because of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and hopes to play in the spring.

"I talked to an SEC source yesterday who said, 'We're still planning on playing. We have our schedule release coming up in a couple of days,'" Finebaum said Monday on ESPN's Get Up TV show. "Remember, Friday night the SEC released the two additional conference games, so it just shows the incredible disconnect that we've talked about for three months, that is now mushroomed and has literally put everything on edge. As someone else told me early this morning, the college football season is not dead, it's just on life support right now."

Patrick said on the air Monday, citing sources: "The Big 10 and the Pac-12 will cancel their football seasons (Tuesday). The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence. The SEC is trying to get a delay to get teams join them. The SEC is looking at exclusive TV contracts."