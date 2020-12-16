Watch now: Eastern Illinois football adds 23 players on signing day

Jack Valente (6-4, 250, Offensive Line & Long Snapper, Batavia/Batavia HS) – Was long snapper on special teams but also saw time at tight end and defensive line… Rated No. 19 long snapper at Kohl's Football and Kicking Camps… as a junior helped team post a 9-3 record advancing to the IHSA Class 7A state playoff quarterfinals… also lettered in basketball and lacrosse.

Sereno Winn (6-1, 165, Defensive Back, Cincinnati, Ohio/Walnut Hills HS) – As a junior was named a second team All-Eastern Cincinnati Conference selection… finished season with two interceptions and did not have any passes completed against him during man-to-man coverage during the season… Was injured prior to senior season and did not play.

Ben Mason (6-3, 290, Offensive Line, Lucas, Texas/Lovejoy HS/Navarro College) – Transfer from Navarro College... Began career in spring of 2019 as a 'Blueshirt" at SMU before playing one season at Blinn JC in 2019… participated in the 2018 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl… All-Conference and All-Area selection at offensive center, ranked No. 29 offensive center in the nation… helped team post an 8-3 record racking up more than 4,900 yards of total offense.