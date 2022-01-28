Watch now: Eastern Illinois football's new head coach Chris Wilkerson fulfills career goal in new position

CHARLESTON — When Chris Wilkerson was introduced as Eastern Illinois new head football coach on Friday at Lantz Arena, it was the culmination of a nearly lifelong dream to lead the Panthers.

Wilkerson played for EIU from 1991 to 1994 and joined Bob Spoo's coaching staff after graduating in 1995. From that point, Wilkerson was working towards following in Spoo's footsteps and leading the program.

"This is something I have dreamed about every single day of my professional career since 1995, during my first year on the sidelines at O'Brien Stadium," Wilkerson said. "Thirty-two years ago this Wednesday, I made a decision that changed my life forever. I signed my National Letter of Intent to attend Eastern Illinois University. Man, did that change the trajectory of my life. I will forever be grateful for Eastern Illinois and the people of Charleston and Coles County for what you have done for my family and myself."

Spoo's impact on Wilkerson's playing and coaching career, which includes the last nine seasons leading the University of Chicago, has been tremendous. Wilkerson said he knows Spoo, who died in 2018, will be there on the sidelines in spirit.

"I have been really blessed in my career to have some tremendous experiences in coaching and I have had many role models along the way. Most importantly I want to make a special thanks to a man that changed my life forever in Bob Spoo," Wilkerson said. "I will never be able to thank Coach Spoo enough for taking a chance on a young man from Indianapolis and for being such an amazing coach. He transformed my life and coach was like a father to me. I know he is going to be watching every single day and my goal is to make him proud."

Wilkerson takes over for Adam Cushing, who stepped down as head coach after three seasons on Jan. 11. Cushing had a career 3-26 record in that time, including a 1-10 record in 2021.

"I've introduced new coaches several times before and we always say we want to welcome this person to EIU. That isn't the case today because today we are welcoming back this new coach," EIU president David Glassman said. "Chris bleeds blue and believes in EIU and already has a great history here at EIU. The history he has made as a student athlete and an assistant coach is going to be left as a legacy as a head coach."

EIU athletic director Tom Michael shared a message from Panthers legendary quarterback Tony Romo, who played at EIU while Wilkerson was linebackers coach.

"When we spoke, the words (Tony) kept saying was that he was ecstatic. He was ecstatic to have Chris leading his program," Michael said "He remember the linebacker coach when he played here. What he was ecstatic about was that Chris has a personality that engaged with a quarterback some 20 years ago. He was magnetic and the current team and recruits will be attracted to him as well."

Through the interview process, Wilkerson and Michael had the same thinking in their plans in what they describe as "resurrecting" the football program. Wilkerson looks to former players to be active in the process.

"(Athletic director Michael and I) have had a shared vision throughout this process. For us to be successful, Tom's vision and mine need to be aligned. I wouldn't be here today without (Michael's) commitment and vision about the resurrection of proud football program," Wilkerson said. said. "To former players, I am a servant to you now. We all need you and we want you to reconnect with the Panther football family.

"Whether you played for coach Darrell Mudra, Al Molde, Bob Spoo, Dino Babers or Adam Cushing, I need you to understand that I am here for you. We need your support to resurrect our proud football program. I want it to be a place that you are proud of."

