Watch now: Eureka College sets five-game spring football schedule

EUREKA — After an extended offseason, Eureka College has finalized its 2021 football schedule.

The Red Devils will play five games in the spring of 2021, starting with a home opener against Aurora on March 20 at McKinzie Field.

The JG-TC area has four players on the team and all are freshmen incluing Booker Sanders and Korleone Faulkner, who are both Mattoon grads and wide receivers. Arcola's Hugo Garza, an offensive linemand and Austin Hopkins, a linebacker are also on the squad.

Although the traditional NCAA Division III playoffs won't be held this academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be an opportunity to compete for a conference title.

For the 2020-21 season, the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference has created a league structure that features two divisions, the North and South.

During the first three weeks of the season, the Red Devils will play a round-robin divisional schedule against their fellow South division rivals, Aurora, Benedictine and Concordia of Chicago.

In Week 4, the top two teams of each division will compete in a semifinal round to decide which teams will play for the conference crown in Week 5.