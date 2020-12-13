Watch now: Lovie Smith fired as Illinois football coach

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We need to be prepared to position ourselves amongst our peers," Whitman said. "We have to be prepared to move fast. If we waited another week, I was concerned we wouldn’t be where we needed to be relative to the rest of the marketplace. The impending holiday obviously rates the challenge to connect with people and get this done."

Whitman said he knew a change was needed following a loss to Iowa last week, where the Hawkeyes scored 35 consecutive points. The decision was an accumulation of things, not one single game or one single loss. Any decision requires time to implement the process of moving forward along with planning. When Whitman had that in place, it was just days prior to the Northwestern game. He told Smith of the decision in an in-person meeting on Sunday.

“Needless to say, he was class all the way," Whitman said. "I think those of you who had a chance to spend some time with him over the last five years know he’s a pro. He’s an absolute professional. He’s disappointed, but I certainly have enjoyed the relationship — the friendship — that I’ve had with him over the last five years. It’s my sincere hope that’s something he and I can continue after the dust settles from (Sunday's) discussion."