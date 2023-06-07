Makenna Wilson says she's always been naturally strong.

That is what started the 2017 Charleston graduate on the path that has eventually led her to this week's NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Austin, Texas, where she'll compete as a member of the Northern Iowa track team.

While volleyball was Wilson's sport of choice, she ran track as a means to stay in shape and "keep busy."

One day at practice, she picked up a shot put and began throwing and enjoyed it so much, she added that and the discus to the events she already participated in at high school.

The events she took up for fun set the stage for what eventually would be a very successful collegiate athletic career.

Wilson advanced to the IHSA Class 2A State Championships as a senior in shot put and discus and placed third in the state in discus with a finals mark of 124 feet, 9 inches, and placed eighth in the state in the shot put with a finals mark of 39 feet, 10 inches after winning the Mattoon Sectional in both throws events.

For Wilson, it was a game-changer.

"The girls didn't have a throws coach, so I didn't have too much guidance in high school in terms of throwing," she said. "I was kind of just on my own for a fun thing, and now, here I am."

After six years, Wilson's collegiate athletic journey comes to a close this week right where she always planned — the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

For Wilson, the road to this moment has taken a couple of detours and there have been narrow misses, but the path prepared her for this final collegiate moment.

Hometown college

Hopeful that she would be recruited as a volleyball player out of high school, Wilson said she really didn't have much interest in pursuing track and field.

When the volleyball offers didn't come, she decided to give track and field a try and sent an email to the throws coach at Eastern Illinois.

"That kind of set everything up," she said.

Wilson said the throws coach didn't reach out to her, but after seeing her credentials, especially her state meet marks, she was on her way to her hometown college.

"I really didn't have any intentions of doing track in college," she said. "But I really didn't want my athletic career to be over. My brother played baseball in college and he had a lot of fun. I wanted to have that experience, too."

Wilson made the best of her opportunity, graduating with a Biology degree and earning Ohio Valley Conference Athlete of the Championships in 2021 when she was first-team All-OVC in the shot put and second team in the hammer throw. She was the second EIU female athlete to ever win the honor.

That season, Wilson placed 13th at the NCAA West Regional in the hammer — one spot from making it to the NCAA championships.

Previously, Wilson had been first team All-OVC in the shot put in indoor track in 2020, and first team in the hammer during the 2019 outdoor season. She's the record-holder at EIU in the hammer and indoor shotput.

Wilson had plenty of success academically as well, earning All-Academic honors in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and the OVC Academic Medal of Honor in 2021. But despite her records, Wilson said her athletic career was "up and down" at Eastern.

"I had one coach for two years and then I had coach (Noah) Castle, which is my coach now (at Northern Iowa), for two years there, but then COVID happened," she said. "It was just kind of a whirlwind of crazy stuff. But I get to walk away from there, leaving my legacy with two school records, so that's always awesome to be able to go back there and look at that."

Enter Northern Iowa

Wanting to pursue a degree in kinesiology, Wilson enrolled at Northern Iowa with a year of eligibility left to participate in track and field.

She made the most of it.

Wilson joined teammate Mari Shavers, making history by not only becoming the first Northern Iowa women to qualify for the NCAA Championships since 2016, but the first Northern Iowa qualifiers in the women's hammer throw.

Wilson, the reigning Missouri Valley Conference champion and school record holder in the shot put, notched a career-best toss of 66.69 meters at the Wisconsin Alumni Classic earlier this season. Seeded 11th heading to Texas, Wilson qualified for the finals site in Austin after taking sixth place at the regional meet in Sacramento with a best throw of 66.47 meters.

Wilson will be searching for All-American status in the college track and field season's biggest meet, which begins for her Thursday afternoon. Top-eight finishers will receive First Team All-American status, while ninth through 16th place finishes can earn Second Team All-American recognition.

Her number one goal in Austin will to continue doing what she has been doing in practice with Northern Iowa throws coach Castle, and then give it her all on Thursday. From there, things will take care of themselves.

"I never focus on what other people are throwing," Wilson said. "That's out of my control. I just want to make the finals and end on a good note."

Castle, who began coaching throwers in September 2021, said she believes Wilson has a very good chance of finishing in the top eight based on her physical talent, her past performances and her work ethic.

Castle is a 2019 graduate of the University of Kentucky where he was a two-time all-American in the shot put and discus, and a two-time SEC medalist in the discus. He was a five-time NCAA qualifier.

"It's a real accomplishment to make this meet," Castle said. "She's seeded 11th overall, so based on that trajectory, it is certainly in the cards.

"I think the biggest growth area that I've seen in Makenna, and what has helped her make this jump in terms of level is her mentality. If things go wrong, she responds. She fights through adversity, and she's always been an unreal competitor. She just will not lose."

Competing beyond college

Wilson has been contemplating taking the next step in terms of competition, which would be trying to make the U.S. national team. While she remains undecided, a good showing in Austin might go a long way in helping her decide.

She said teammate Mari Shavers approached her and they discussed what it would take for them to compete post-college.

"It was kind of a fun moment and we kind of shook on it, but Mari is quite serious," Wilson said. "She said if she threw 64 meters, she would train post-college.

"I set my goal at 68 meters, but for me to actually give it a go, it would have to be more like 70 meters. We'll see."

A lot would depend on Team USA. There is no certain distance that qualifies you for the team, Wilson said. If she throws 70 meters in Austin, she could receive a call from Team USA.

"Yeah, that would be fun," Wilson said. "It would mean another month of training."

Photos: Boys State Track and Field Finals LEADING THE PACK 052823-dec-loc-track_02.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_03.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_04.JPG 052823-mat-nws-track_01.JPG 052823-mat-nws-track_02.JPG 052823-mat-nws-track_03.JPG 052823-mat-nws-track_04.JPG Chris Nelson 1 052723.JPG Eureka 4x800 1 052723.JPG Gavin Genisio 1 052723.JPG Gavin Genisio 2 052723.JPG Ty Brachbill 1 052723.JPG Tyler Petersen 1 052723.JPG Tyler Petersen 2 052723.JPG Tyler Petersen 3 052723.JPG Chris Taylor 1 052723.JPG Chris Taylor 2 052723.JPG Chris Taylor 3 052723.JPG Chris Taylor 5 052723.JPG Da'Marion Johnson 1 052723.JPG Isaiah Whitaker 1 052723.JPG Isaiah Whitaker 2 052723.JPG Isaiah Whitaker 3 052723.JPG Isaiah Whitaker 4 052723.JPG Isaiah Whitaker 5 052723.JPG Kyle Hensley 1 052723.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_05.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_06.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_07.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_08.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_09.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_10.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_11.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_12.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_13.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_14.JPG Adam Beasley 1 052723.JPG Adam Beasley 2 052723.JPG Adam Beasley 3 052723.JPG Adam Beasley 4 052723.JPG Brayden Trimble 1 052723.JPG Brayden Trimble 2 052723.JPG Cale Smith 1 052723.JPG Chris Nelson 1 052723.JPG Chris Nelson 2 052723.JPG Chris Nelson 3 052723.JPG Chris Taylor 1 052723.JPG Chris Taylor 2 052723.JPG Chris Taylor 3 052723.JPG Chris Taylor 5 052723.JPG Christopher McCaleb 1 052723.JPG Christopher McCaleb 2 052723.JPG Colfax Ridgeview 1 052723.JPG Colfax Ridgeview 2 052723.JPG Brady Larson 1 052723.JPG Chris Boyd 1 052723.JPG Scott Webb 1 0527223.JPG Alex Shon 3 052723.JPG Alex Shon 1 052723.JPG Alex Shon 2 052723.JPG Alex Shon 3 052723.JPG Marcus Czapar 1 052723.JPG Lance Wiegand 1 052723.JPG Finan Krenz 1 052723.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_15.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_16.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_17.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_18.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_19.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_20.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_21.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_22.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_23.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_24.JPG 052823-dec-loc-track_25.JPG