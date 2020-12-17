Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond graduate and state track champion Kenli Nettles transferring from Iowa to Illinois

"It was fun to have a new experience but it didn't really play out like I had planned. I think if COVID was not a factor, I probably would have enjoyed my time there a lot more. You live and you learn."

Nettles entered the transfer portal in October, but she said she only had one school in mind that she wanted to compete for.

"My heart was set on Illinois. It was my dream school from seventh grade up until right around my senior year when I went and visited Iowa," she said. "Honestly, the deciding factor to go to Iowa was wanting to get away from home and get an adult experience, but actually being away from home wasn't exactly what I thought it was going to be. Being at home is what I need for sure."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Complicating her time at Iowa, Nettles suffered a hip injury that will require surgery and force her to most likely the upcoming 2021 spring track season.