Groundbreaking scheduled for Illinois' new $8 million baseball and $6 million softball facilities

CHAMPAIGN -- Groundbreaking ceremonies for the University of Illinois' Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center and Rex and Alice A. Martin Softball Training Center are scheduled for Friday. These two facilities will allow the Fighting Illini baseball and softball teams indoor practice space for all aspects of the game, including full-sized infields.
The Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center will be approximately 26,000 square feet and include a large training space and an adjoining recruiting lounge. The training space encompasses an entire baseball infield with ceiling-mounted nets for hitting and pitching practice. The complex will be adorned with a new grand entrance for Fighting Illini baseball. The $8 million facility will connect to the current clubhouse and locker rooms and should be completed in early 2022.
"The Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center will position Illinois baseball with one of the premier indoor baseball training facilities in college baseball," head baseball coach Dan Hartleb said. "This facility will give us an around-the-clock training center that will allow our athletes to excel at the highest level."
The new $6 million Rex and Alice A. Martin Softball Training Center will provide an indoor performance and development facility for Fighting Illini Softball student-athletes. The structure, measuring approximately 13,000 square feet, will be constructed as an addition to the existing softball clubhouse and will include a full infield as well as hitting and pitching cages.
The center's ability to host full infield practice will be rare among comparable softball training facilities. Other features include a new recruiting lobby and hall of fame, an expanded player lounge, increased storage and improved parking. Project construction is expected to conclude in early 2022.
“The Martin Family Indoor Training Facility is a game changer for our program,” said head softball coach Tyra Perry. “This will be one of the premier indoor training facilities in all of college softball. We are grateful to this caring family for their continued generosity and vision for women’s sports.”
