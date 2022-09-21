Illinois edge rusher Alec Bryant available against Chattanooga

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema said that edge Alec Bryant has practiced during the bye week and is expected to be fully healthy for the team’s game against Chattanooga on Thursday.

Bryant missed the Illini’s win over Virginia with a concussion but he should be in the mix with Gabe Jacas to start and play significant snaps in place of Ezekiel Holmes, who is out for the season with a knee injury.

Freshman outside linebacker Jared Badie, who was injured for the first couple of weeks and during fall camp, will also play Thursday according to Bielema.

Badie is part of a group of freshmen who he considers possible redshirt candidates. Bielema said he won’t play James Kreutz this week since he has already played three games. Freshmen can get a redshirt season by NCAA rules if they play in four or fewer games.

Bielema said receiver Hank Beatty, Jacas and Matthew Bailey will play in every game this season and not redshirt.

Josh McCray, who missed the previous two games, will also be out Thursday. Bielema mentioned last week that the beginning of conference play was a potential date for him to return depending on how he progressed.

Ball security a focus

Out of the teams who have played three games or fewer this season in FBS, Illinois is tied for last in turnovers lost with eight. That makes them tied for 114th in FBS.

The offense has been able to move the ball in its new scheme, so resolving the issues with ball security has been a main priority.

“It’s drills,” offensive coordinator Barry Lunney said. “It’s talk. It’s showing. It’s making it a point of emphasis. I’m confident that our players in a healthy culture like we have here will give you what you emphasize. I think we’ve kind of cranked up as far as our awareness and our emphasis on that area. Our guys have responded to that. Now, we’ve got to go do that in a game.”

Those drills and effort over the past week will be put to the test after two weeks where the offense coughed up the ball four times in each game.

“That’s the deal is doing your job inside the scheme,” Lunney said. “There’s no magic formula to that. You’ve just got to do it. Talking about it doesn’t work either. You’ve got to go out and do it. The only way to do it on a game day is to do it through the course of practice. As we continue to get comfortable going into game four together as a staff, as an offense, we need to see the signs of improvement and trending towards that. We’ll hopefully be able to put that together on Thursday.”

Smith shining at safety

The defense has had its moments during the start of the season, and that’s partially due to a group of new starters that includes safety Kendall Smith.

After Kerby Joseph’s five picks tied for the top mark in the nation last year, Smith has two in the season’s first three weeks as his replacement. That’s top in the Big Ten — even with a dropped interception left on the table against Indiana.

The free safety position has been a turnover magnet for the first season-plus under the current Illinois staff. That’s created a blueprint to point out to respective recruits who could potentially follow in Joseph's or Smith’s footsteps.

“It’s definitely a selling point,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “At the end of the day, it’s still up to the prospect on where they want to go. The numbers are what the numbers are. I know if I was a high school safety, it would be advantageous to play in the system, play with the staff that we’ve got here and all the resources that this administration has provided the football program.”

Pihlstrom settling in

Alex Pihlstrom is one of three new starters on the offensive line. When Lunney was doing a self scout during the bye week, he saw a difference in his play over the first couple weeks.

Lunney has also seen the line as a whole start to find consistency after the first couple of weeks had some ups and downs.