No. 6 Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn included on Naismith Trophy midseason team

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois junior point guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn have been named to the Naismith Trophy midseason team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday.

No. 6 Illinois is one of just four schools – and the lone Big Ten program – to have multiple athletes featured on the 30-player midseason team for the Naismith Trophy, which has been awarded annually since 1969 to the nation's most outstanding college basketball player. The Big Ten leads all conferences with eight players selected.

Dosunmu and Cockburn lead several offensive and defensive categories throughout NCAA basketball this season. Dosunmu has been included in the watch list for the Wooden Player of the Year Award and the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation's top point guard. He has been named Big Ten Player of the Week four times this season (12/14, 12/28, 2/1, 2/8) and he is the only player in the NCAA to average per game at least 20 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists over the past 11 seasons.