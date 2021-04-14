Watch now: Illinois basketball sign RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski, add Florida's Omar Payne through transfer portal

A big question mark remaining for the Illini is the future of second-team All-American Cockburn, who has not announced his intentions regarding entering the NBA draft.

"We are all still waiting to see. We don't know what the NBA workout schedule is going to look like and we don't know if they are even going to have those," Underwood said. "(Kofi is) continuing to work and stay in shape and he has put his time in with (Illini strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher). There is still uncertainly and he is trying to gather as much information as he can and see how it plays out. We are in 'wait and see' mode."

The arrival of Payne, who is 6-10 and 230 pounds, brings big-man skills that are different from Cockburn's power. Payne appeared in 24 games with eight starts this past season for the Gators as a sophomore, averaging 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds. He shot 75% from the field (39 of 52) to lead Florida and was second on the team with 29 blocked shots, ranking 10th in the SEC.