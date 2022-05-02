Watch now: Illinois navigating roster reconstruction in transfer portal era

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood is not having a fun offseason.

In past years, him or other coaches might have a roster set up and focused on offseason training. But in a new era of college basketball, they've been busy.

The transfer portal introduction of a one-time transfer has meant he has lost four players slated to return for next season in addition to losing Kofi Cockburn to the draft with a large group of seniors. It's likely that none of the team's starters return for 2022-23.

The introduction of NIL has also changed the transfer market, with players like new Miami guard Nigel Pack getting $800,000 in an NIL deal with LifeWallet after entering the portal and leaving Kansas State. Cockburn was also negotiating NIL deals while at Illinois and would have likely had a sizeable offer if he decided to come back for a senior year.

NCAA president Mark Emmert has plans to step down in the summer of 2023, and the sports governing body has introduced steps forward in player freedom and the ability to transfer like normal students, but without regulations. That's created a Wild West-like atmosphere for teams and players navigating the portal.

"We got hit with two major changes, the biggest in the history of our game or in our sport in the transfer portal and NIL," Underwood said. "And you have to have really no rules. And no guidelines or parameters as to what, what's next. It's a helpless feeling."

It means Illinois and the rest of the country have to deal with a changing atmosphere when it comes to roster building.

"It's not easy. It's not fun. I know that," Underwood said. "It's miserable. This isn't what any of us signed up for, to get in this. I remember the days when you signed two or three kids in the fall, you knew what your roster was you planned to build."

The Illini have been working with their team this offseason and has a strong incoming class with a quartet of four-star recruits. But one thing is clear with just five current scholarship players being on the court for the Illini while they wait for those freshman to arrive.

"I don't know if you guys know this but we don't have many guys right now," forward Luke Goode joked.

Losing Andre Curbelo, a point guard who could have had a major role if he stayed with the Illini, and losing Adam Miller as well as having to work to retain players each year is an unenviable position for any coach across the country.

Illinois set itself up for a bunch of turnover anyway with the losses of Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams and an older roster, but with a one-time transfer and increase in player freedom and movement those kind of years could get closer to becoming the norm.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,632 transfers put their name in the portal. With Sunday also being the deadline, only a few more names will be added to the mix. That's not too far off the total of 1,723 from 2021, when the one-time transfer was introduced. That was a big increase from the total of 1,012 from 2020.

"It's a complete unknown," Underwood said. "And to sit here and say that, I haven't talked to a coach yet that's having any fun. I talked to three today and everybody's miserable because of all the unknowns, and the very little control that we do have. But that's a challenge and I'm not going to sit here and complain about it. It's the hand we're dealt right now."

It's also unclear how transfers tie to academic requirements that have been used to judge programs like graduation rater of APR (academic progress rates).

"Kids are a flight out of here and everyplace with a transfer and no idea that they're losing hours," Underwood said. "How do we get to graduation rates? In my opinion, it's the kids who are losing. They're making a few dollars, but I don't know if it's sustainable."

It's important to mention the success players and Illinois has had from the portal. Curbelo will benefit from a fresh start after a tough injury riddled sophomore season.

Illinois got important production and likely doesn't win a conference title without its minutes from transfer starters Alfonso Plummer, a one-time transfer sniper from Utah, and Jacob Grandison, a sit-out transfer a couple of years ago from Holy Cross.

Grandison will now have a pro career in the G-League or in Europe if he wants it because of his impressive play with the Illini, or he can return and be a player who has started in the past three years and been an important cog that the team wouldn't have had without transfers. Plummer will more than likely get better professional opportunities because of his transfer as well.

Illinois also got one of the top transfers on the market in Terrence Shannon Jr., a Chicago native wing that the Illini missed out on in high school despite recruiting him heavily. Now teams can miss out on a recruit and not be completely out of the running forever.

It's clear that these changes aren't going anywhere, and Illinois and Underwood will need to adapt to this new landscape to continue to rebuild the program in a new era.

"We're going to tackle it the best way we can, and we're going to find young student athletes who want to be a part of Illinois basketball," Underwood said. "I'm not complaining, it's just very different than anything we've ever seen. And that doesn't make it right or wrong."

