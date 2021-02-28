Watch now: It won't make the highlight reels, but No. 5 Illinois' poise at the free throw line won the game against Wisconsin

Sustained success at the Kohl Center is rare and Illinois became one of just four teams to win back-to-back years there over the past 20 seasons. Only Illinois and Michigan State have achieved the feat twice. The Illini and Spartans did it twice (05-06 and 20-21 and 12-13 and 18-19) and Northwestern (17-18) and Purdue (08-09) have done it each once.

"Anytime you come to Madison, you are ecstatic to come out with the win and to do it back-to-back years, I'm excited," Underwood said. "For us to go through what we did this week (with Ayo's injury) and withstand it. We were probably a little bit fatigued and a little bit tired. To find a way to gut it up, I could not be prouder of this group of guys for their toughness and their ability to step up."

Illinois now has eight Quad 1 wins – tied with Ohio State for most in the nation. Quad 1 wins are considered victories at home vs. an AP top-10 team, a neutral site win vs. an AP top-25 team, or a road victory vs. AP top-30 team.

Illinois is 14-4 in the Big Ten, its third-most Big Ten wins in program history. The 2005 Big Ten champion Illini went 15-1 in conference games and the 1984 Big Ten champion Illini went 15-3. Illinois has 14-win Big Ten seasons in 1953 (14-4) and 1989 (14-4).